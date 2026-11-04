The Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-76 lottery draw takes place on November 4, 2026, at 3 pm in Thiruvananthapuram. Tickets cost Rs 50. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, followed by a second prize of Rs 30 lakh and a third of Rs 5 lakh, alongside various smaller and consolation prizes.

It's time for the Dhanalekshmi DL-76 draw on Wednesday the 4th of November 2026. The draw is of course the big one with the Rs 1 crore first prize being the main draw of the week. All the usual Kerala lotteries fans are waiting for the results.

The Dhanalekshmi lottery draw is at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The results will be out following the draw and the full set of winning numbers are expected to be out later in the afternoon.

The Dhanalekshmi DL-76 has a number of prize categories so there are multiple ways of winning. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, the second is Rs 30 lakh and the third is Rs 5 lakh.

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Other prize categories are Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 5,000 for eligible tickets which have the first prize number but are from a different series.

Each Dhanalekshmi lottery ticket is Rs 50 and is sold through the authorised lottery agents all over Kerala.

Participants should check their ticket numbers very carefully against the official results when they're published. They should check the series letters and the numbers that go with them as well before claiming any prize.

The Kerala State Lottery Dept publish the official winning numbers after the draw. People are to keep their original tickets and go through the proper procedure for claiming their prizes.

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