The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-76 draw results on November 4, 2026. Participants can check their tickets against the published winning numbers. The draw features a top prize of one crore rupees, followed by thirty lakh and five lakh rupees, alongside smaller cash rewards and consolation prizes.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has drawn the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-76 draw which was held on Wednesday 4th November 2026. All participants can now go and check their tickets against the latest winning numbers to see if they have won anything in this week's draw.

The Dhanalekshmi DL-76 draw was at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram). It was a big draw with the first prize of Rs 1 crore being the main attraction for the ticket holders.

The Dhanalekshmi has several prize categories. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, the second is Rs 30 lakh and the third is Rs 5 lakh.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-76 Result Today, November 4: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-76 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – TBA

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with TBA

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – TBA

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – TBA

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – TBA

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

Other categories are Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 5000 for eligible tickets which carry the first prize winning number but are from a different series.

Each Dhanalekshmi lottery ticket is Rs 50 and is sold through the authorised lottery agents all over Kerala.

Participants must check their ticket numbers (including the series and the individual numbers) very carefully against the published results. Winners are of course required to keep their original tickets and follow the official claim procedure within the time limit.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 03/11/2026: Sthree Sakthi SS-544 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner