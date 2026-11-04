A woman died after being run over by a car driven by her husband at their residence in Kottayam, Kerala. The accident occurred when Muraleedharan Pillai was reversing the vehicle into the porch after the couple returned from an outing.

A 66-year-old woman was killed after a car driven by her husband ran over her while he was reversing the vehicle at their residence in Kidangoor, Kottayam, Kerala. The accident took place in South Patteril after the couple returned home from an outing. The incident came to light after CCTV footage showing the fatal accident surfaced recently. The video captures the woman being crushed after she was had stepped out of the car and was standing as it reverses into her.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

The deceased was identified as Shobhana Kumari, a former headmistress of Bharatiya Vidyamandir School. Her death has left her family and the local community shocked.

How the accident happened

According to reports, Shobhana Kumari had got out of the car when her husband, Muraleedharan Pillai, began reversing it into the porch of their house.

However, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The car first crashed into a pillar of the porch before hitting another vehicle parked in the courtyard.

It then struck Shobhana Kumari and ran over her, leaving her trapped underneath. She suffered fatal injuries and died in the accident.