The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Karunya KR-773 lottery results for October 24. The draw offers a Rs 1 crore first prize, along with several other cash prizes for winners.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will conduct the Karunya KR-773 lottery draw on Saturday, October 24. The first prize in the lottery is Rs 1 crore and there are a number of other cash prizes for the ticket-holders. Participants can check official results to see if their tickets are winners of prizes.

Karunya KR-773 lottery prizes

The first prize of Karunya lottery KR-773 is Rs 1 crore. The winner of the second prize gets Rs 30 lakh, while the third prize winner gets Rs 5 lakh. There are also a number of other categories with extra cash prizes.

The draw will be done in the presence of authorized officials to ensure transparency. Before claiming their winnings, participants should check the results carefully and follow the required procedure.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-773 winning numbers

There are nine prize categories in the Karunya KR-773 lottery. The prize amounts are as follows.

First Prize: Rs 1 crore - KX 899863

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - 899863

Second Prize: Rs 30 lakh - KN 508592

Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh - KT 982060

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000 - 0146, 1073, 2966, 3229, 3283, 3924, 4317, 4498, 5569, 5606, 6369, 6464, 6505, 7994, 8070, 8934, 9112, 9285, 9442

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000 - 0616, 2313, 3172, 6134, 8893, 8902

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000 - 0007, 0348, 1547, 1671, 2110, 2427, 2431, 3034, 4031, 4635, 4741, 5047, 5106, 5306, 5405, 5440, 6365, 7125, 7198, 7305, 7617, 7751, 8289, 8408, 9568

Seventh Prize: Rs 500 - 0246, 0295, 0464, 0884, 1365, 1463, 1888, 1923, 2022, 2160, 2358, 2492, 2582, 2595, 2685, 2794, 2932, 3305, 3555, 3602, 3755, 3766, 3959, 3972, 4086, 4132, 4153, 4265, 4389, 4450, 4517, 4571, 4996, 5017, 5030, 5248, 5353, 5355, 5582, 5725, 5759, 5777, 5811, 5964, 6078, 6177, 6198, 6207, 6339, 6506, 6519, 6521, 6557, 7414, 7461, 7476, 7525, 7861, 8078, 8090, 8116, 8269, 8519, 8796, 8929, 9075, 9088, 9157, 9340, 9389, 9477, 9629, 9658, 9709, 9805, 9994.

Eighth Prize: Rs 200 - 0067, 0096, 0110, 0155, 0196, 0378, 0444, 0454, 0646, 0753, 0766, 0815, 0913, 1011, 1113, 1162, 1221, 1373, 1394, 1489, 1503, 1543, 1840, 1847, 1911, 1969, 2007, 2019, 2201, 2340, 2552, 2787, 2798, 2880, 2908, 2940, 2986, 3432, 3503, 3842, 4013, 4223, 4279, 4294, 4359, 4557, 4562, 4727, 5094, 5229, 5343, 5422, 5527, 5595, 5649, 5821, 6003, 6037, 6039, 6362, 6395, 6431, 6455, 6554, 6623, 6745, 6936, 7047, 7166, 7201, 7220, 7314, 7393, 7469, 7670, 7692, 7893, 8120, 8135, 8249, 8377, 8439, 8471, 8740, 9053, 9064, 9126, 9343, 9360, 9735, 9747, 9826

Ninth Prize: Rs 100- 0156 0349 0831 0867 0872 0881 0907 1021 1280 1662 1697 1895 2010 2032 2145 2233 2473 2482 2606 2812 2879 3180 3190 3221 3243 3284 3634 3695 3740 3946 3960 4008 4202 4221 4402 4442 4462 4610 4713 4726 4793 4865 4900 4973 4990 5180 5195 5238 5346 5642 5663 5802 5807 5842 6562 6602 6618 6687 6780 6804 6969 7758 7934 7938 7995 8004 8149 8230 8640 8840 9070 9091 9241 9287 9289 9400 9746 9784 9797 9856..

All the participants are advised to check the Kerala State Lotteries Department’s official results to know the winning numbers for each category.

How to Claim Karunya KR-773 Prize Money

Winners are advised to check their tickets against the official results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. They should keep their winning tickets safe and make sure the tickets are still intact when they complete the claim process.

Location of Kerala Lottery Office Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram As per the rules and regulations of verification and documentation, the lottery prizes can be claimed only at the Kerala Lottery Office.

Karunya KR-773 prize claiming last date

The winners will get their prizes within the time period announced by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The relevant deadline and documentation requirements may vary depending on prize category and circumstances of claim.

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Ticket holders are advised to keep their original tickets safe, check all the details and follow the official instructions to avoid difficulties during the claiming process.