A 22-year-old man, who was recently released on bail in a POCSO case, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder the survivor in Kerala's Perumbavoor.

A 22-year-old man, who was recently released on bail in a POCSO case, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder the survivor in Kerala's Perumbavoor. The accused reportedly attacked the girl with a knife, allegedly seeking revenge for the complaint that had earlier landed him in jail.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Adinan, a resident of Arakkapady in Perumbavoor, was arrested by the Perumbavoor police following the attack on Monday afternoon.

According to police, Adinan allegedly barged into the house where the survivor was staying, assaulted her and stabbed her. A neighbour who rushed to intervene was also injured in the attack.

Adinan had previously been arrested and remanded in judicial custody in connection with a case involving the alleged sexual assault of the girl. Police suspect that he attacked the survivor after securing bail, allegedly holding a grudge against her for filing the complaint that resulted in his arrest.

The accused sustained injuries on Tuesday after allegedly jumping from the first floor of the court complex in Perumbavoor. Police said he did not suffer any major injuries and was provided medical attention.

The investigation team comprised Circle Inspector G P Manuraj, SHO A Akshay Kumar, Sub-Inspector S L Arjun, Grade SIs Joby George and Subhash Thankappan, and CPO P S Sibin.