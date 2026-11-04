A 19-year-old girl returned from Mysore for the holidays. After her parents left home, Kiran, Malayali youth, reportedly visited her, where he was allegedly attacked and beaten to death.

Bengaluru: A girl's father beat a 22-year-old Malayali youth to death in Bengaluru. The victim, Kiran, belongs to Thiruvegappura near Pattambi in Palakkad district. This shocking incident happened in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, last night. The police arrested the accused, Anand. He was also Kiran's employer.

Kiran worked at Anand's company for the last two years. He was dating Anand's 19-year-old daughter. The girl studies in Mysore. She came home recently for the holidays. Anand and his wife told her they were going to Tamil Nadu and left the house. Kiran reached the house right after they left to meet her.

Anand returned home unexpectedly. He saw Kiran with his daughter and lost his temper. He sent his daughter to a relative's house first. Then he brutally attacked Kiran with a cricket bat and a plastic pipe. He hit Kiran hard on his lower abdomen. Kiran collapsed from the severe beating. People rushed him to the hospital immediately, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The hospital staff informed the police about the incident. The police moved the body to the mortuary.