The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the Suvarna Keralam SK-74 draw results on October 23, 2026, featuring a massive Rs 1 crore first prize. Ticket holders can check their numbers against the official list and follow specific guidelines to claim their winnings.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is scheduled to conduct the Suvarna Keralam SK-74 lottery draw on Friday, October 23, 2026, with a first prize of Rs 1 crore. The draw results should be accessible later in the afternoon, and ticket holders may view the official results as soon as they are released. Tickets for Suvarna Keralam, one of Kerala's weekly lottery drawings, cost Rs 50. Rewards for several categories are included in the prize structure, which ranges from the top prize to lower sums given according to the final four digits of ticket numbers. The second prize is Rs 30 lakh, while the third prize is Rs 5 lakh.

How To Check Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-74 Results?

Once the result list is released, ticket holders should compare their ticket number and series with the official winning numbers. They should check all relevant digits carefully and confirm the prize category before beginning a claim.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department was established by the Government of Kerala in 1967. Its lottery programme includes weekly draws and larger bumper lotteries. Suvarna Keralam tickets are sold through authorised lottery agents across Kerala at Rs 50 each.

How To Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money?

Winners must adhere to the department's claim procedure and have their original tickets. The procedure varies depending on the prize amount; for higher rewards, identification verification and supporting documentation could be necessary.

According to the guidelines provided, licensed lottery agents may claim prizes up to Rs 5,000. Depending on the prize value and relevant regulations, winners may need to contact the Directorate of State Lotteries in Thiruvananthapuram or a district lottery office for larger sums.

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-74 Lottery Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

RX 418236

2nd Prize: Rs 30 Lakh

RW 817963

3rd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

RT 445854

4th Prize: Rs 5000

0078, 0341, 1753, 3304, 3454, 3638, 3678, 4211, 4993, 5667, 5899, 7211, 7597, 7874, 8267, 8535, 8740, 8885, 9710

5th Prize: Rs 2000

2086, 3114, 5444, 7352, 7700, 8635

6th Prize: Rs 1000

0215, 0387 1100, 1458, 1958, 2171, 2472, 3342, 3532, 3684, 3692, 4266, 6153, 6612, 6613, 6710, 7302, 7593, 7884, 7906, 8271, 8789, 9002, 9773, 9970

7th Prize: Rs 500

0115, 0146, 0310, 0350, 0424, 0441, 0770, 0829, 0834, 0913, 1336, 1377, 1811, 1819, 2081, 2339, 2409, 2887, 3244, 3320, 3437, 3614, 3685, 3874, 4404, 4759, 4992, 5223, 5409, 5510, 5512, 5569, 5785, 5912, 6035, 6100, 6121, 6409, 6516, 6681, 7071, 7288, 7357, 7455, 7545, 7560, 7687, 8227, 8357, 8560, 8647, 8874, 9595, 9750, 9770

8th Prize: Rs 200

0085, 0147, 0205, 0245, 0316, 0355, 0487, 0527, 0722, 0954, 1078, 1117, 1231, 1469, 1532, 1624, 1658, 1660, 1779, 1832, 2004, 2068, 2203, 2210, 2492, 2659, 2996, 3004, 3301, 3360, 3423, 3477, 3652, 3878, 3916, 4009, 4106, 4141, 4325, 4409, 4561, 4616, 4619, 4905, 4937, 4977, 5049, 5149, 5166, 5196, 5541, 5572, 5582, 5610, 5818, 6011, 6070, 6500 6542, 6570, 6600, 6685, 6783, 6901, 7068, 7388, 7412, 7476, 7582, 7835, 7907, 7928, 8021, 8052, 8100, 8182, 8234, 8258, 8290, 8583, 8650, 8655, 8798 8912, 9224, 9261, 9607, 9701, 9755, 9759, 9825, 9908

9th Prize: Rs 100

0074, 0171, 0395, 0437, 0686, 0712, 0848, 1260, 1348, 1365, 1408, 1595, 1606, 1628, 1953, 2137, 2375, 2405, 2530, 2621, 2631, 2634, 3260, 3275, 3429, 3444, 3447, 3474, 3494, 3604, 3691, 3717, 3788, 3848, 4069, 4090, 4268, 4339, 4345, 4350, 4437, 4451, 4764, 4792, 4878, 5157, 5425, 5531, 5581, 5730, 5776, 5781, 5843, 5871, 6140, 6162, 6244, 6614, 6748, 6976, 7044, 7064,7145, 7458, 7465, 7529, 7539, 7612, 7823, 7931, 7956, 8023, 8028, 8116, 8133, 8183, 8326, 8444, 8575, 8589, 8986, 9208, 9308, 9312, 9330, 9399, 9540, 9798,