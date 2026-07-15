The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-61 results for the July 15 draw. Conducted in Thiruvananthapuram, the lottery offered a top prize of Rs 1 crore. The complete list of winning numbers is now available for participants to check.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-61 lottery results for Wednesday, July 15. Participants who purchased tickets for this week's draw can now check the complete list of winning numbers, including the first prize, consolation prize and other prize categories.

The draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of Kerala Lottery officials. The Dhanalekshmi DL-61 ticket, priced at Rs 50, offered a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with multiple cash prizes across various categories.

Thousands of lottery enthusiasts across Kerala and other parts of the country eagerly awaited the announcement, and the official winning numbers have now been released. Ticket holders are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers against the officially declared results before claiming any prize.

Also Read: Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-61 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-61 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: DH259202

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 259202

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: DH597070

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: DH738109

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 1068, 1124, 1447, 1729, 2396, 4289, 4519, 4839, 5511, 6309, 6655, 7711, 7988, 8109, 8466, 8895, 9238, 9954, 9983

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 0379, 3038, 3903, 4680, 7102, 8820

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 1188, 1200, 2410, 2710, 4008, 4067, 4081, 5664, 5718, 6221, 6709, 6803, 7055, 7111, 7285, 7314, 7685, 8193, 8475, 8529, 9013, 9393, 9544, 9629, 9791

7th Prize – Rs 500: TBA

8th Prize - Rs 200: TBA

9th Prize – Rs 100: TBA

Winners must ensure they preserve the original lottery ticket, as damaged or altered tickets may not be accepted for prize claims. Those winning significant prize amounts are required to complete the verification process by submitting the original ticket along with valid identity and bank account details within the deadline specified by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Applicable taxes and statutory deductions will be made before the prize amount is disbursed.

The Kerala Lottery is one of India's most popular government-run lottery schemes, conducting weekly draws under different lottery series. Its transparent draw process and attractive prize structure continue to attract lakhs of participants every week.

Participants are advised to cross-check the results only through the official Kerala Lottery Department gazette or other authorised sources to avoid misinformation. If your ticket number matches any of the declared winning numbers, verify the prize category and follow the prescribed claim procedure to receive your winnings.

The complete Dhanalekshmi DL-61 winning numbers, including the first prize, consolation prize and all other prize categories, are now available. Winners should verify their tickets carefully and complete the claim process within the stipulated time.

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