The Karunya lottery is one of the most popular weekly draws in Kerala, held every Saturday at 3 PM. This week’s edition has 10 reward categories, including a jackpot of ₹1 crore and a consolation prize of ₹5,000 for qualified ticket holders.

yThe Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results of the Karunya KR-759 weekly lottery draw, which took place on Saturday, June 27 at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The draw offered a first prize of ₹1 crore, along with several cash prizes across different categories. Now thousands of people are checking their ticket numbers to discover if they have been lucky.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Karunya KR-759 Draw Results Declared

The Karunya lottery is one of the most popular weekly draws in Kerala, held every Saturday at 3 PM. This week’s edition has 10 reward categories including a jackpot of ₹1 crore and a consolation prize of ₹5,000 for qualified ticket holders.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR-759 Winner Gets Rs 1 Crore Jackpot

Kerala Lottery Result Today (27/06/2026) LIVE FOR Karunya KR 759: Full Winning Numbers List

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- KV 372230

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/- KN 372230, KO 372230, KP 372230, KR 372230, KS 372230, KT 372230, KU 372230, KW 372230, KX 372230, KY 372230, KZ 372230

2nd Prize ₹25,00,000/- KO 634959

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- KZ 498708

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-0427, 0825, 0980, 1168, 1311, 2417, 3322, 4710, 5444, 5451, 6378, 6443, 6546, 6853, 7933, 8877, 9005, 9292, 9899

5th Prize: ₹2,000/- 4265, 5460, 6995, 7125, 8105, 9471

6th Prize ₹1,000/-0352, 0539, 0862, 1065, 2001, 2690, 3006, 3263, 4248, 4278, 4341, 5038, 5056, 5874, 5880, 7040, 7844, 8006, 8169, 8187, 8212, 8234, 8756, 9180, 9798

7th Prize ₹500/-0059, 0159, 0282, 0534, 0838, 0920, 1078, 1143, 1179, 1184, 1231, 1551, 1586, 1644, 1650, 1791, 1812, 1890, 1918, 1972, 2131, 2448, 2800, 2927, 2961, 2963, 3010, 3338, 3353, 3360, 3387, 3483, 3530, 3805, 4001, 4006, 4481, 4628, 4841, 4911, 4914, 4986, 5032, 5113, 5184, 5411, 5510, 5600, 5677, 5745, 6000, 6276, 6308, 6343, 6356, 6381, 6772, 6969, 7068, 7391, 7445, 7951, 8000, 8108, 8323, 8467, 8511, 8977, 9127, 9251, 9316, 9654, 9737, 9812, 9977, 9983

8th Prize ₹200/-0058, 0078, 0185, 0224, 0356, 0367, 0400, 0431, 0513, 0585, 0596, 0605, 0715, 0758, 1162, 1466, 1510, 1558, 1597, 1639, 1673, 1741, 1917, 1982, 2041, 2206, 2276, 2434, 2567, 2744, 3465, 3485, 3556, 3620, 3944, 3986, 4243, 4344, 4489, 4650, 4779, 4809, 4901, 4970, 5163, 5233, 5394, 5480, 5488, 5535, 5559, 5596, 5680, 5741, 5773, 5790, 5826, 5873, 5984, 6221, 6439, 6582, 6824, 6971, 7143, 7221, 7316, 7327, 7632, 7695, 7749, 7810, 7875, 8081, 8083, 8245, 8305, 8446, 8469, 8534, 8558, 8566, 8570, 8600, 8817, 8842, 8850, 8893, 9236, 9374, 9508, 9954

9th Prize ₹100/-0034, 0196, 0263, 0342, 0436, 0466, 0575, 0595, 0683, 0727, 0762, 0809, 0849, 0926, 0927, 1015, 1020, 1102, 1113, 1118, 1120, 1193, 1224, 1295, 1340, 1494, 1519, 1536, 1593, 1630, 1727, 1830, 1835, 1973, 2089, 2193, 2196, 2398, 2405, 2469, 2503, 2635, 2720, 2793, 2803, 2819, 2837, 2847, 2990, 3048, 3092, 3101, 3145, 3146, 3289, 3383, 3417, 3418, 3535, 3597, 3601, 3698, 3701, 3745, 3763, 3837, 3877, 3911, 3959, 3964, 4023, 4079, 4166, 4237, 4250, 4467, 4499, 4507, 4522, 4613, 4621, 4641, 4819, 4961, 5054, 5118, 5260, 5591, 5715, 5724, 5857, 5912, 5924, 6002, 6097, 6209, 6265, 6271, 6281, 6440, 6492, 6551, 6612, 6667, 6708, 6743, 6899, 6943, 6990, 7126, 7242, 7303, 7668, 7736, 7756, 7899, 7940, 8119, 8132, 8177, 8220, 8383, 8389, 8499, 8591, 8598, 8646, 8853, 8936, 8952, 9061, 9116, 9133, 9185, 9193, 9318, 9465, 9566, 9746, 9779, 9815, 9836, 9934, 9979

How to verify winning numbers

Participants are requested to cross-check their ticket numbers with the official result announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Claiming any reward is subject to the ticket series and ticket number being an exact match. Verification by winners should be done solely via official sources.

Claim Process for Prize

Prize winners must save the original lottery ticket and sign the back immediately after verifying a win. Claims should be filed with proper evidence of identification and other requisite documentation within the given time limit. High-value awards will be handled through approved lottery offices or authorised banks following verification and after deduction of statutory taxes as per government laws.

Also Read: Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-58 Lottery Result Today: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Lottery with a social purpose

Apart from compensating the winners, Kerala's lottery system supports several charity activities. The proceeds from ticket sales go to government-backed social programs such as the Karunya Benevolent Fund, which provides healthcare aid to the economically poorer areas.