Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced the Kerala govt's plan for a tribal university in Nilambur to preserve culture. She expressed hope it would become an 'institute of excellence' and discussed clearing pending projects in her constituency.

Tribal University Planned for Nilambur

Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that the State government has decided to start a university in Nilambur for the tribal people as an effort to preserve their culture, traditions, languages, ways, and festivals.

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Speaking at the award ceremony for tribal students who successfully passed the SSLC and Plus Two examinations, Vadra expressed her excitement, saying that the State government hopes to make the university an "institute of excellence." "The Kerala state government has decided to start a university here, especially for tribal people. We are all very excited about this and hope that we will be able to make it an institute of excellence that the whole country will look up to. I believe very strongly that your culture, traditions, languages, ways, and festivals need to be preserved and protected. So with these efforts, we hope to put as much energy into protecting and preserving your traditions and cultures as is possible," she said.

Focus on Wayanad's Development

Earlier today, Vadra stated that she has held discussions with all stakeholders on development plans for her constituency and expressed hope that pending projects in Wayanad will be cleared now. "For development of Wayanad, I have held discussions with all concerned, and now that we have a govt here, we are hopeful that we will be able to do a lot of work," Gandhi said while speaking to the reporters.

She cited the medical college, tribal university, and pending road projects as key works that were held up by the previous government. "The medical college, tribal university, the pending road projects -- many projects which were held up by the last govt, which we want to clear. We are hopeful," she added.

Vadra also chaired a review meeting with district-level officials regarding issues faced by the potter community today. (ANI)