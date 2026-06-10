The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Dhanalekshmi DL-56 results today, June 10. This popular weekly draw offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore and various smaller cash rewards. The draw is conducted under official supervision, with results published on official channels.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-56 lottery draw today, June 10, with thousands of participants eagerly awaiting the outcome. The weekly lottery scheme, one of the most popular draws conducted by the state government, offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore and attracts ticket buyers from across Kerala.

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The Dhanalekshmi DL-56 draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of officials from the Kerala State Lotteries Department. As per the schedule, the draw process is expected to begin in the afternoon, with the winning numbers to be released shortly thereafter.

This week's lottery carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore, while winners in other categories will receive rewards ranging from several lakhs to smaller cash prizes. The Dhanalekshmi series is known for its attractive prize structure, making it one of the most anticipated weekly lottery draws in the state.

Participants are advised to keep their tickets safe and verify the results only through official channels once the draw concludes. The Kerala State Lottery Department publishes the complete list of winning numbers after the draw, allowing ticket holders to cross-check their tickets and determine whether they have won a prize.

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Winners of lower-value prizes can typically claim their rewards through authorised lottery agents and designated centres. For higher-value prizes, winners are required to submit the original ticket along with valid identity and supporting documents to the lottery authorities. Applicable taxes will be deducted as per government regulations before the prize money is disbursed.

The Kerala lottery system continues to enjoy widespread popularity due to its government-backed operations and transparent draw process. Every week, thousands of hopeful participants purchase tickets in anticipation of life-changing winnings.

With the Dhanalekshmi DL-56 draw scheduled for today, excitement remains high among ticket holders awaiting the official announcement of the winning numbers. Once declared, the complete results will be made available through official lottery platforms and authorised result publications, enabling participants to verify their tickets and claim prizes if successful.

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