The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-55 results. Check the winning numbers, prize breakdown, and claim process.

The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-55 lottery draw that was held on Wednesday, the 3rd of June. Lottery lovers throughout the State waited with anticipation for the announcement as the draw carried a whopping first prize of Rs 1 crore. Dhanalekshmi lottery is one of the famous weekly lottery systems in Kerala, and it is conducted every Wednesday.

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First Prize Dhanalekshmi DL-55

The official draw results are out and the winning ticket for the first prize of Rs 1 crore is: Participants are asked to check their ticket numbers carefully against the published list of winners.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-522 Result Today: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Dhanalakshmi DL-55 Prize Structure

The Dhanalekshmi lottery has many prize categories like:

First Prize Rs. 1 crore Second Prize: 30 Lakhs Rupees Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh Consolation Prize and other lower tier prizes

The format of the prizes provides plenty of opportunity for ticket holders to win.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-56 Result Today: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

How To Check Kerala Lottery Result

Participants can validate their lottery ticket numbers using the official Kerala Lottery result gazette and authorised result releases. Winners are advised to cross verify the details carefully before starting the claim procedure.

Claiming your lottery winnings

The prize winners should surrender the winning tickets with appropriate identity evidence in the specified Kerala Lottery offices. The winners should complete the claim requirements within the time frame prescribed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.