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Kerala Rains: Orange, Yellow Alerts Issued Across Kerala; Monsoon Set To Arrive on 4th June
Kerala Rains: Kerala is expected to welcome the southwest monsoon by tomorrow, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With rainfall intensifying across the state, authorities have issued orange and yellow alerts in several districts
Monsoon Expected to Reach Kerala Soon
The India Meteorological Department has forecast the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Kerala by tomorrow. Strengthening westerly winds are helping the seasonal weather system advance across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and nearby regions. Ahead of the expected onset, widespread rainfall is likely to continue across the state, bringing much-needed relief from summer heat but also increasing weather-related risks.
ALSO READ: Kerala Rains: Monsoon Set to Reach Kerala by June 4, Heavy Rain Forecast; Orange Alert Issued
Orange and Yellow Alerts Across Multiple Districts
Four districts—Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur—have been placed under an orange alert, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, ten other districts remain under a yellow alert, warning residents of potentially heavy showers and localized weather disruptions. Authorities are closely monitoring conditions as rainfall activity is expected to remain strong throughout the day.
Authorities Warn of Landslides and Coastal Hazards
Officials have advised people living in landslide- and landslip-prone areas to remain vigilant as continuous rainfall could increase the risk of disasters. Strong winds are also expected along coastal regions, prompting additional safety measures. Fishing activities have been prohibited along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts due to rough sea conditions and potentially dangerous weather at sea.
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