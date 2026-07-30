A woman's mother-in-law took her to a rented house in Wayanad, with the excuse of caring for an elderly woman. But it was a trap. A man named Manoj was waiting there, and he sexually assaulted the victim.

Police in Mananthavady, Wayanad, have arrested three people in a shocking sexual assault case. The main accused who assaulted the woman is K.C. Manoj (49), from Kavilumpara in Kozhikode. The police also arrested N.G. Bindu (43) from Nedumpara, Kottiyur, and the victim's own mother-in-law for helping him.

The incident happened in April 2026. The victim's mother-in-law cooked up a story to trap her. She told the victim that she had to go to Bindu's rented house to take care of Bindu's mother. When the victim reached the house, Manoj was already there. He barged into the room and sexually assaulted her.

Kerala: Physiotherapist Hid Rs 500 Bribe Inside Book for ‘Better’ Care, Caught Red-Handed!

Police say Bindu even took money from Manoj to arrange this. After the assault, the accused threatened the victim to keep her quiet. They warned her that they would ruin her family and circulate her pictures if she told anyone.

The police had arrested the mother-in-law earlier in connection with the case. During further investigation, they managed to catch Manoj and Bindu as well. The team, led by Mananthavady DySP V. Latheesh, conducted the probe and made the arrests. A court has remanded all three accused.

Kollam Missing Case: Big Relief as Mother and Two Kids Found Safe in Madurai