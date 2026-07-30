Two years after the devastating Wayanad landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala, survivors continue to live in fear whenever it rains. Residents gathered in Kalpetta to pay tribute to the 298 victims, while many shared emotional memories of loss, trauma and rebuilding their lives.

Two years after the devastating landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala claimed hundreds of lives and destroyed entire communities, the trauma remains as fresh as ever for the survivors. Although many families have been rehabilitated in a new township, memories of the tragedy continue to haunt them, especially during heavy rain or when river levels rise. On the second anniversary of the disaster, residents gathered in Kalpetta to pay tribute to those they lost, with many breaking down as painful memories resurfaced.

Survivors Pay Emotional Tribute to Victims

Residents gathered at the Kalpetta township to remember their loved ones by lighting lamps and offering flowers before photographs of the 298 people who lost their lives in the tragedy. The emotional ceremony was marked by grief, with many survivors unable to hold back their tears.

The Phase One Landslide Association organised the floral tribute in the morning at the township built for the disaster survivors. Many people who came to pay their respects were overcome with emotion and struggled to speak.

We Lost Everything

"I can't even talk about it. It's just too painful," said one resident, struggling to hold back tears.

"We lost everything. But I'm not sad about losing our belongings. I can't bear the loss of my siblings and friends. We got a new house, but they are always on our minds. Whenever it rains heavily or the wind blows strongly, we become terrified."

Another resident, looking at the photographs of the victims, simply said, "All these people were dear to us," before falling silent, unable to continue.

The Fear Returns Every Time It Rains

An elderly woman recalled the night of the disaster with deep emotion.

"We were all talking together in the evening before going our separate ways. I went to sleep, and when I woke up, the children were gone," she said.

"We lost everything, and we cannot forget any of it. We all lived together, laughing and playing. We were like one family. Every time it rains or the river rises, the fear comes back. We receive a coupon worth ₹9,000, but there is no work. We are somehow managing."

Families Rehabilitated in New Township

The Kerala government is providing permanent housing for 410 families in a newly developed township at Elston Estate in Kalpetta. So far, 165 families have moved into their completed homes, while work on the remaining houses is continuing.

Despite receiving new homes, many survivors say no amount of rehabilitation can erase the memories of the loved ones they lost in one of Kerala's deadliest natural disasters.