The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN-634 draw held on July 30, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.
Kerala State Lotteries Department has published the results of the much-awaited Karunya Plus KN-634 lottery on Thursday, July 30. With thousands of players across the state waiting impatiently for the draw, the main prize is ₹1 crore, along with various additional cash incentives.
First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore
The main highlight of the Karunya Plus KN-634 draw is its top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants should carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.
Also Read: Kerala Karunya Plus KN-634 Lottery Result Today (July 30): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-634 Winning Numbers
TBA
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - PW 725644
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All other series with PW 725644
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - PO 827524
3rd Prize: ₹5,0000 - PW 372205
4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0804, 1221, 1545, 1677, 1940, 3357, 3774, 4633, 5149, 5309, 5629, 5650, 6719, 6745, 7164, 8482, 8658, 8725, 8761
5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 2228, 2964, 3370, 4244, 5563, 9089
6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0432, 0462, 0575, 0577, 1253, 1340, 2044, 2280, 3552, 3569, 3581, 4190, 4512, 4596, 4844, 5013, 5770, 6129, 6549, 7653, 7704, 8425, 9086, 9684, 9860
7th Prize: ₹500 - 0093, 0299, 0376, 0429, 0490, 0778, 0803, 1008, 1071, 1160, 1357, 2761, 2788, 3011, 3331, 3679, 3693, 3867, 3987, 4020, 4040, 4135, 4139, 4198, 4409, 4615, 4618, 4973, 5007, 5269, 5412, 5509, 5556, 5737, 5748, 5753, 5845, 5966, 5969, 6047, 6076, 6120, 6185, 6246, 6310, 6348, 6374, 6473, 6487, 6498, 6661, 6748, 7474, 7725, 7807, 7899, 7902, 7981, 8058, 8321, 8353, 8384, 8483, 8628, 8823, 8843, 9200, 9229, 9413, 9541, 9619, 9964
8th Prize: ₹200 -
9th Prize: ₹100 -
How to Claim Your Lottery Prize
To claim the prize, prize winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other documentation, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.
The official recommends signing the back of the ticket promptly and filing your claim within the deadline.
How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results
The lottery players can verify the numbers on their tickets at
Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette 2017
Kerala State Lotteries Department's Website
Official publications of lottery results
Licensed lottery merchants
Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.
Also Read: Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-63 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Winner, Full Winners List Here
(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website do not support gambling)