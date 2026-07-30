The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN-634 draw held on July 30, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.

Kerala State Lotteries Department has published the results of the much-awaited Karunya Plus KN-634 lottery on Thursday, July 30. With thousands of players across the state waiting impatiently for the draw, the main prize is ₹1 crore, along with various additional cash incentives.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The main highlight of the Karunya Plus KN-634 draw is its top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants should carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya Plus KN-634 Lottery Result Today (July 30): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-634 Winning Numbers

TBA

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - PW 725644

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All other series with PW 725644

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - PO 827524

3rd Prize: ₹5,0000 - PW 372205

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0804, 1221, 1545, 1677, 1940, 3357, 3774, 4633, 5149, 5309, 5629, 5650, 6719, 6745, 7164, 8482, 8658, 8725, 8761

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 2228, 2964, 3370, 4244, 5563, 9089

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0432, 0462, 0575, 0577, 1253, 1340, 2044, 2280, 3552, 3569, 3581, 4190, 4512, 4596, 4844, 5013, 5770, 6129, 6549, 7653, 7704, 8425, 9086, 9684, 9860

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0093, 0299, 0376, 0429, 0490, 0778, 0803, 1008, 1071, 1160, 1357, 2761, 2788, 3011, 3331, 3679, 3693, 3867, 3987, 4020, 4040, 4135, 4139, 4198, 4409, 4615, 4618, 4973, 5007, 5269, 5412, 5509, 5556, 5737, 5748, 5753, 5845, 5966, 5969, 6047, 6076, 6120, 6185, 6246, 6310, 6348, 6374, 6473, 6487, 6498, 6661, 6748, 7474, 7725, 7807, 7899, 7902, 7981, 8058, 8321, 8353, 8384, 8483, 8628, 8823, 8843, 9200, 9229, 9413, 9541, 9619, 9964

8th Prize: ₹200 -

9th Prize: ₹100 -

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

To claim the prize, prize winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other documentation, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

The official recommends signing the back of the ticket promptly and filing your claim within the deadline.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

The lottery players can verify the numbers on their tickets at

Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette 2017

Kerala State Lotteries Department's Website

Official publications of lottery results

Licensed lottery merchants

Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-63 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Winner, Full Winners List Here

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website do not support gambling)