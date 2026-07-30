Something strange is happening in Palakkad's Vaniyamkulam. A huge number of fish have suddenly died in the Iruppamkottu pond, a spot locals use daily for bathing. Nobody knows why this happened, and people are getting really worried.

Palakkad: A strange and worrying incident has taken place in Palakkad district. At the Iruppamkottu pond in Vaniyamkulam, a large number of fish have been found dead and floating on the surface.

This isn't just any pond; it's a major water source for the local community. People from the area, and even others, come here every day to bathe and for other uses. So, when they suddenly saw so many dead fish, it caused a lot of alarm.

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According to the residents, the real reason for the mass fish death is still a complete mystery. Seeing so many dead fish in a pond they use daily has left them confused and very concerned. The local community is now trying to investigate and figure out what caused this incident.

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