The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Dhanalekshmi DL-63 weekly draw on July 29. Participants can check the official list of winning numbers for all prize categories. The draw was held in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has officially announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-63 weekly lottery draw held on Wednesday, July 29. Participants who purchased tickets for today's draw can now check the complete list of winning numbers across all prize categories, including the coveted first prize, consolation prize, and other winning combinations.

The draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of Kerala State Lotteries officials. As per the department's standard procedure, the draw began at 3 PM, with the final results released after verification.

The first prize winner of the Dhanalekshmi DL-63 lottery takes home the top cash reward, while several other prize categories—including the second, third, consolation, and lower-tier prizes—offer multiple winning opportunities for ticket holders.

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-63 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: DJ632928

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 632928

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: DJ199610

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: DH566400

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0609, 1085, 2411, 2629, 3620, 3752, 3854, 4114, 4493, 4884, 5081, 5085, 5385, 5681, 6360, 6838, 7668, 8697, 9437

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 3383, 6033, 6732, 8167, 8246, 8330

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0224, 0683, 0716, 1235, 1394, 1767, 2183, 2203, 3116, 3241, 3373, 3376, 4359, 4806, 5627, 5942, 6655, 6880, 7197, 8110, 8955, 9292, 9566, 9627, 9982

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0235, 0392, 0465, 0538, 0574, 0650, 0784, 0894, 0911, 1015, 1492, 1563, 1814, 2066, 2144, 2244, 2383, 2661, 2891, 2915, 3007, 3081, 3175, 3202, 3396, 3490, 3916, 4136, 4142, 4179, 4215, 4238, 4317, 4387, 4505, 4593, 4655, 4891, 5027, 5149, 5262, 5426, 5756, 5927, 6051, 6071, 6210, 6354, 6394, 6717, 6900, 7065, 7127, 7153, 7166, 7280, 7385, 7393, 7883, 8305, 8359, 8416, 8541, 8629, 9000, 9128, 9155, 9162, 9362, 9415, 9429, 9629, 9691, 9728, 9824, 9843

8th Prize - Rs 200: 0054, 0080, 0106, 0120, 0182, 0783, 0795, 0883, 1092, 1153, 1299, 1350, 1480, 1482, 1599, 1632, 1639, 1719, 1887, 1958, 2105, 2208, 2301, 2550, 2658, 2723, 2737, 2865, 2920, 2995, 3066, 3328, 3337, 3618, 3706, 3868, 3870, 3899, 3946, 4029, 4311, 4720, 4862, 5046, 5059, 5214, 5220, 5350, 5428, 5458, 5489, 5512, 5543, 5784, 5785, 5793, 5890, 6027, 6076, 6147, 6201, 6244, 6251, 6563, 6602, 6667, 6729, 6730, 6777, 6857, 7004, 7042, 7137, 7250, 7299, 7407, 7526, 7533, 7709, 7750, 7790, 7848, 7884, 8062, 8146, 8260, 8481, 8660, 8661, 8875, 8945, 9263, 9297, 9476, 9526, 9602

9th Prize – Rs 100: 0004, 0053, 0098, 0102, 0141, 0604, 0804, 0848, 1017, 1073, 1093, 1193, 1335, 1351, 1541, 1707, 1835, 1851, 1892, 2048, 2067, 2099, 2170, 2266, 2713, 2762, 2811, 2837, 2961, 3450, 3563, 3573, 3596, 3669, 3787, 3827, 4015, 4019, 4094, 4182, 4219, 4287, 4330, 4344, 4444, 4536, 4547, 4568, 4612, 4649, 4664, 4679, 4726, 4736, 4808, 4864, 5011, 5117, 5256, 5259, 5286, 5287, 5292, 5446, 5563, 5639, 5650, 5723, 5729, 5763, 5888, 5957, 6053, 6155, 6203, 6273, 6305, 6318, 6373, 6376, 6396, 6517, 6665, 6801, 6836, 6837, 6953, 6994, 7115, 7325, 7383, 7394, 7398, 7478, 7479, 7483, 7503, 7513, 7522, 7600, 7644, 7716, 7742, 7941, 8014, 8045, 8190, 8196, 8205, 8209, 8232, 8256, 8398, 8449, 8570, 8714, 8774, 8797, 8983, 8985, 9032, 9082, 9131, 9144, 9205, 9347, 9453, 9482, 9553, 9617, 9699, 9758, 9765, 9790, 9798, 9811, 9836, 9856

Participants are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers against the official results released by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Winners must preserve their original lottery tickets in good condition, as damaged or altered tickets may not be accepted during the prize claim process.

Lottery winners are also required to complete the necessary verification formalities before claiming their prize money. Depending on the prize amount, winners may need to submit valid identity proof, the original ticket, and other supporting documents within the stipulated time frame.

The official result PDF published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department remains the final authority in case of any discrepancy. Ticket holders are encouraged to rely only on official announcements while checking today's results.