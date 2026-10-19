The Kerala State Lotteries Department will release the Bhagyathara BT-76 lottery results on Monday, October 19. View winning numbers, prize breakdown and claiming information for ticket holders.
Kerala State Lotteries Department will declare the results of Bhagyathara BT-76 lottery draw on Monday, October 19. The first prize in the draw is Rs 1 crore, and there are several other prizes for the lucky ticket holders. Entrants can then look up their ticket numbers against the official results to see if they have won.
Bhagyathara BT-76 Lottery Prizes
The first prize in the Bhagyathara BT-76 lottery is Rs 1 crore, second prize is Rs 30 lakh and third prize is Rs 5 lakh. There are also a number of other cash prizes available in different categories.
Players are urged to check the official winning numbers carefully before claiming any prize. The winners have to abide by the procedures laid down by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.
Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-76 Winning Numbers
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 – BX 224385
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 – All series with number 224385
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 – BZ 566280
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 – BN 357129
4th Prize: ₹5,000 – 1022, 1525, 1662, 1718, 2347, 2698, 3088, 3583, 4441, 5032, 5903, 6046, 6926, 7183, 7603, 7608, 7845, 8898, 8947
5th Prize: ₹2,000 – 1231, 4156, 6644, 7731, 9235, 9892
6th Prize: ₹1,000 – 1627, 1966, 2162, 2457, 2590, 2722, 2860, 3111, 3707, 3752, 3928, 4074, 4142, 4169, 4732, 5292, 5339, 5533, 5684, 5860, 5862, 6466, 8513, 8522, 9355
7th Prize: ₹500 – 0111, 0467, 0609, 0804, 0882, 0920, 0997, 1332, 1386, 1526, 1899, 1955, 2000, 2437, 2533, 2746, 2870, 2907, 3458, 3575, 3609, 3670, 3688, 3797, 3891, 4166, 4192, 4297, 4301, 4426, 4454, 4522, 4531, 4833, 4953, 4988, 4998, 5132, 5253, 5514, 5667, 5817, 5839, 5983, 6323, 6468, 6526, 6617, 6906, 6910, 7128, 7148, 7282, 7356, 7649, 7663, 7830, 7991, 8006, 8089, 8184, 8223, 8301, 8620, 8664, 8688, 8728, 8912, 8932, 9016, 9198, 9227, 9540, 9585, 9667, 9870
8th Prize: ₹200 – 0055, 0438, 0452, 0516, 0575, 0584, 0633, 0745, 0773, 0803, 1092, 1242, 1320, 1583, 2105, 2125, 2263, 2324, 2389, 2393, 2403, 2454, 2463, 2497, 2623, 2859, 2976, 3112, 3197, 3215, 3224, 3242, 3316, 3486, 3629, 3847, 3849, 3859, 3949, 3962, 4145, 4334, 4413, 4573, 4855, 4892, 5141, 5189, 5205, 5223, 5411, 5417, 5603, 5615, 5672, 5722, 5818, 5892, 5924, 5927, 6036, 6058, 6069, 6730, 6804, 6843, 7047, 7161, 7221, 7466, 7605, 7703, 7755, 7939, 8085, 8286, 8291, 8398, 8493, 8541, 8543, 8558, 8592, 8674, 8726, 8796, 8831, 8893, 8917, 9506, 9526, 9736, 9866, 9912
9th Prize: ₹100 – 0133, 0199, 0226, 0236, 0251, 0273, 0352, 0469, 0481, 0487, 0709, 0813, 0910, 0919, 1063, 1138, 1147, 1150, 1193, 1214, 1265, 1299, 1412, 1471, 1478, 1507, 1645, 1717, 1805, 2128, 2343, 2489, 2553, 2604, 2676, 2716, 2873, 2875, 2977, 2991, 3007, 3008, 3126, 3136, 3308, 3361, 3501, 3749, 3765, 3898, 3964, 4059, 4122, 4279, 4312, 4315, 4322, 4496, 4530, 4559, 4607, 4724, 4739, 4837, 4977, 5095, 5175, 5208, 5282, 5326, 5367, 5390, 5462, 5534, 5547, 5554, 5580, 5710, 5747, 5760, 5948, 5977, 6032, 6045, 6052, 6241, 6242, 6448, 6465, 6542, 6571, 6573, 6592, 6604, 6616, 6647, 6657, 6783, 6806, 6832, 6880, 7121, 7127, 7279, 7306, 7348, 7470, 7629, 7635, 7661, 7712, 7757, 7889, 7891, 7968, 7998, 8013, 8118, 8197, 8207, 8277, 8349, 8355, 8422, 8429, 8439, 8509, 8535, 8551, 8703, 8808, 8813, 8905, 8962, 9055, 9072, 9228, 9476, 9518, 9542, 9622, 9677, 9874, 9919
How To Claim The Bhagyathara BT-76 Prize
The winners are advised to check their ticket numbers against the official results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winner should keep the original winning ticket and he / she is entitled to follow the procedure for the claim of the prize as prescribed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.
Also Read: Kerala Bhagyathara BT-76 Lottery Result Today, October 19: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details
Prize claims are to be filed at the designated lottery office, according to the prize amount, documentation requirements and claim rules.
Bhagyathara BT-76 Prize Claim Deadline
Winners must redeem their prizes within the time period defined, usually 30 days from the date of the draw. Documents required may vary depending on the prize amount and the claim procedure.
Winners are advised to check official results and claim requirements before submitting their tickets.