The Kerala State Lotteries Department will release the Bhagyathara BT-76 lottery results on Monday, October 19. View winning numbers, prize breakdown and claiming information for ticket holders.

Kerala State Lotteries Department will declare the results of Bhagyathara BT-76 lottery draw on Monday, October 19. The first prize in the draw is Rs 1 crore, and there are several other prizes for the lucky ticket holders. Entrants can then look up their ticket numbers against the official results to see if they have won.

Bhagyathara BT-76 Lottery Prizes

The first prize in the Bhagyathara BT-76 lottery is Rs 1 crore, second prize is Rs 30 lakh and third prize is Rs 5 lakh. There are also a number of other cash prizes available in different categories.

Players are urged to check the official winning numbers carefully before claiming any prize. The winners have to abide by the procedures laid down by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-76 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 – BX 224385

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 – All series with number 224385

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 – BZ 566280

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 – BN 357129

4th Prize: ₹5,000 – 1022, 1525, 1662, 1718, 2347, 2698, 3088, 3583, 4441, 5032, 5903, 6046, 6926, 7183, 7603, 7608, 7845, 8898, 8947

5th Prize: ₹2,000 – 1231, 4156, 6644, 7731, 9235, 9892

6th Prize: ₹1,000 – 1627, 1966, 2162, 2457, 2590, 2722, 2860, 3111, 3707, 3752, 3928, 4074, 4142, 4169, 4732, 5292, 5339, 5533, 5684, 5860, 5862, 6466, 8513, 8522, 9355

7th Prize: ₹500 – 0111, 0467, 0609, 0804, 0882, 0920, 0997, 1332, 1386, 1526, 1899, 1955, 2000, 2437, 2533, 2746, 2870, 2907, 3458, 3575, 3609, 3670, 3688, 3797, 3891, 4166, 4192, 4297, 4301, 4426, 4454, 4522, 4531, 4833, 4953, 4988, 4998, 5132, 5253, 5514, 5667, 5817, 5839, 5983, 6323, 6468, 6526, 6617, 6906, 6910, 7128, 7148, 7282, 7356, 7649, 7663, 7830, 7991, 8006, 8089, 8184, 8223, 8301, 8620, 8664, 8688, 8728, 8912, 8932, 9016, 9198, 9227, 9540, 9585, 9667, 9870

8th Prize: ₹200 – 0055, 0438, 0452, 0516, 0575, 0584, 0633, 0745, 0773, 0803, 1092, 1242, 1320, 1583, 2105, 2125, 2263, 2324, 2389, 2393, 2403, 2454, 2463, 2497, 2623, 2859, 2976, 3112, 3197, 3215, 3224, 3242, 3316, 3486, 3629, 3847, 3849, 3859, 3949, 3962, 4145, 4334, 4413, 4573, 4855, 4892, 5141, 5189, 5205, 5223, 5411, 5417, 5603, 5615, 5672, 5722, 5818, 5892, 5924, 5927, 6036, 6058, 6069, 6730, 6804, 6843, 7047, 7161, 7221, 7466, 7605, 7703, 7755, 7939, 8085, 8286, 8291, 8398, 8493, 8541, 8543, 8558, 8592, 8674, 8726, 8796, 8831, 8893, 8917, 9506, 9526, 9736, 9866, 9912

9th Prize: ₹100 – 0133, 0199, 0226, 0236, 0251, 0273, 0352, 0469, 0481, 0487, 0709, 0813, 0910, 0919, 1063, 1138, 1147, 1150, 1193, 1214, 1265, 1299, 1412, 1471, 1478, 1507, 1645, 1717, 1805, 2128, 2343, 2489, 2553, 2604, 2676, 2716, 2873, 2875, 2977, 2991, 3007, 3008, 3126, 3136, 3308, 3361, 3501, 3749, 3765, 3898, 3964, 4059, 4122, 4279, 4312, 4315, 4322, 4496, 4530, 4559, 4607, 4724, 4739, 4837, 4977, 5095, 5175, 5208, 5282, 5326, 5367, 5390, 5462, 5534, 5547, 5554, 5580, 5710, 5747, 5760, 5948, 5977, 6032, 6045, 6052, 6241, 6242, 6448, 6465, 6542, 6571, 6573, 6592, 6604, 6616, 6647, 6657, 6783, 6806, 6832, 6880, 7121, 7127, 7279, 7306, 7348, 7470, 7629, 7635, 7661, 7712, 7757, 7889, 7891, 7968, 7998, 8013, 8118, 8197, 8207, 8277, 8349, 8355, 8422, 8429, 8439, 8509, 8535, 8551, 8703, 8808, 8813, 8905, 8962, 9055, 9072, 9228, 9476, 9518, 9542, 9622, 9677, 9874, 9919

How To Claim The Bhagyathara BT-76 Prize

The winners are advised to check their ticket numbers against the official results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winner should keep the original winning ticket and he / she is entitled to follow the procedure for the claim of the prize as prescribed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Also Read: Kerala Bhagyathara BT-76 Lottery Result Today, October 19: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Prize claims are to be filed at the designated lottery office, according to the prize amount, documentation requirements and claim rules.

Bhagyathara BT-76 Prize Claim Deadline

Winners must redeem their prizes within the time period defined, usually 30 days from the date of the draw. Documents required may vary depending on the prize amount and the claim procedure.

Winners are advised to check official results and claim requirements before submitting their tickets.