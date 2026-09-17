The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN-641 draw held on September 17, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with various other cash prizes and rewards.

0097, 0420, 0665, 0727, 0849, 1177, 1444, 1629 1650, 1676, 2035, 2036, 2073, 2555, 2700, 3071 3290, 3342, 3397, 3672, 3908, 3945, 4333, 4402 5123, 5414, 5431, 5457, 5747, 5763, 5801, 5802 5881, 5959, 5963, 6407, 6547, 7205, 7442, 7544 7833, 7840, 8362, 8496, 8982, 9093, 9236, 9344 9419, 9616, 9645, 9656, 9959The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Karunya Plus KN-641 draw results on Thursday, September 17. The main prize is Rs 1 crore and there are many other monetary incentives. The draw has thousands of players waiting across the state.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The main attraction of Karunya Plus KN-641 draw is the jackpot of Rs 1 crore. The participants are advised to check their ticket numbers with the official result published by Kerala Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-641 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - PE 687207

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All series with number 687207

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - PK 282605

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - PL 163739

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0693, 0800, 1199, 1251, 1273, 1276, 2059, 2517, 2539, 3208, 3799, 4952, 5707,7192,7683,7709, 7861,8247, 9343

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 1502, 1982, 2515, 4693, 6518, 7478

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0292, 0370, 0447, 1760, 1796, 2087, 2705, 3120 3354, 4748, 4772, 5173, 5196, 5210, 6082, 7303 7364, 7778, 7785, 7821, 8606, 8836, 9496, 9691 9995

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0097, 0351, 0420, 0523, 0626, 0665, 0727, 0801 0849, 1149, 1177, 1444, 1546, 1626, 1629, 1650, 1676, 1847, 2035, 2036, 2073, 2555, 2700, 3071 3290, 3342, 3397, 3444, 3672, 3908, 3945, 4302, 4333, 4402, 4683, 4729, 5123, 5312, 5414, 5419, 5431, 5457, 5466, 5747, 5761, 5763, 5801, 5802 5881, 5959, 5963, 6008, 6407, 6452, 6537, 6768 7205, 7442, 7466, 7544, 7595, 7833, 7840, 8362, 8423, 8496, 8982, 9093, 9236, 9344, 9419, 9561, 9616, 9645, 9656, 9959

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0087, 0139, 0204, 0507, 0639, 0755, 0756, 0821, 0934, 0946, 1239, 1340, 1398, 1415, 1424, 1437, 1514, 1574, 1761, 2029, 2055, 2155, 2492, 2535, 2547, 2582, 2595, 2867, 3227, 3230, 3327, 3406, 3475, 3546, 3879, 3944, 4028, 4085, 4113, 4210, 4318, 4657, 4994, 5126, 5166, 5389, 5630, 5949, 5989, 6002, 6069, 6295, 6544, 6724, 6840, 7245, 7331, 7396, 7458, 7686, 7837, 7899, 7910, 7966, 7993, 8008, 8048, 8214, 8329, 8368, 8595, 8597, 8649, 9119, 9147, 9321, 9327, 9479, 9684, 9758, 9768, 9870, 9879, 9944

9th Prize: ₹100 - 0004, 0166, 0200, 0205, 0270, 0339, 0360, 0409, 0458, 0531, 0570, 0595, 0614, 0667, 0688, 0691, 0790, 0807, 0822, 0824, 0859, 0867, 0958, 1008, 1040, 1061, 1210, 1357, 1361, 1503, 1602, 1607, 1718, 1730, 1765, 1798, 1826, 2070, 2200, 2210, 2308, 2333, 2343, 2406, 2511, 2558, 2617, 2621, 2625, 2720, 2823, 2904, 3043, 3078, 3106, 3166, 3277, 3316, 3389, 3505, 3557, 3570, 3820, 3933, 4022, 4207, 4208, 4303, 4347, 4378, 4429, 4501, 4735, 4792, 4819, 4959, 5092, 5127, 5154, 5292, 5294, 5295, 5330, 5332, 5461, 5500, 5595, 5653,5719, 5822, 6126, 6202, 6221, 6371, 6466, 6492, 6694, 6705, 6707, 6773, 6889, 6921, 7096, 7097, 7161, 7187, 7284, 7375, 7409, 7486, 7513, 7773, 7783, 7865, 8024, 8065, 8116, 8159, 8193, 8245, 8290, 8305, 8356, 8408, 8444, 8461, 8628, 8657, 8693, 8753, 8813, 8886, 8952, 8968, 8988, 8902, 9059, 9126, 9211, 9265, 9266, 9349, 9401, 9462, 9535, 9540, 9576, 9578, 9639, 9658, 9688, 9694

9750, 9752, 9834, 9908

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

The winners can claim the prize by submitting the original winning ticket along with identity proof and other documents to the designated Kerala Lottery offices or authorized banks.

The participants are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers with the official result issued by the Kerala Lottery Department.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

Lottery players can verify their ticket numbers by using:

- Kerala State Lotteries Department's official website

- Official Kerala Lottery result gazette

- Official publications of lottery results

- Licensed lottery dealers

Winners should check their winning tickets against the official results before claiming their prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya Plus KN-641 Lottery Result Today (Sept 17): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website does not support gambling.)