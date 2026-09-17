The Kerala State Lotteries department will conduct the Karunya Plus KN-641 draw today, September 17, at 3 PM. Participants are eagerly awaiting the results, which will be published shortly after the draw. Once announced, ticket holders should carefully verify their numbers against the official winning list.

The Kerala Lottery Result Today, September 17 is eagerly awaited by lottery participants across the state as the Kerala State Lotteries department is set to conduct the Karunya Plus KN-641 draw. The winning numbers have not been announced yet, and this live page will be updated once the official results are released.

The Karunya Plus lottery draw is scheduled to take place at 3 PM today. After the draw, participants can check the winning numbers against their tickets to find out whether they have won a prize in the KN-641 lottery.

The Karunya Plus series is among the weekly lottery draws conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries department. As with other Kerala lottery results, participants are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers and prize details after the results are published.

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For those waiting for the Karunya Plus KN-641 result, there is currently no winning-number list to report. The result is expected to be made available after the scheduled draw, following which the complete prize-wise numbers can be checked.

The official result process generally includes multiple prize categories, with winners required to follow the applicable procedures for claiming their prize money. Participants should retain their original tickets safely and verify all details against the official result publication.

The Karunya Plus KN-641 lottery result for September 17 will be published, including the winning numbers and other important draw details once they become available.

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