Private bus staff saved a passenger's life after he got severe chest pain during the trip. The incident happened on the Kuttiady to Kozhikode route when the crew rushed the bus straight to the hospital.

Kozhikode: Staff of a private bus showed quick thinking and helped save a passenger’s life after he suffered severe chest pain while travelling on Wednesday. The incident took place on a bus operating on the Kuttiady-Kozhikode route. The passenger reportedly developed intense chest pain during the journey, prompting the bus staff to act immediately. Instead of continuing towards the destination, the crew decided to take him to the nearest suitable hospital without wasting time.

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The staff of the ‘Omega’ bus drove directly to Fathima Hospital in Kozhikode. The passenger was rushed inside for medical evaluation, where Dr. Ashokan and his team examined him. Medical tests reportedly revealed that he was suffering a heart attack and required urgent treatment. Doctors immediately carried out an angioplasty to restore blood flow and treat the blockage. The timely medical intervention helped stabilise the passenger and reportedly saved his life.

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The quick response by the bus crew played an important role in ensuring that the passenger reached the hospital without unnecessary delay. Their decision to divert the bus for emergency medical care allowed doctors to begin treatment at the earliest possible opportunity.The incident highlights the importance of acting quickly during medical emergencies, especially when symptoms such as severe chest pain occur unexpectedly during travel.