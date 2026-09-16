The accused was travelling on the Mangaluru-Chennai Superfast Express. Just before the train reached Vatakara station, Zafaruddin cleverly threw the bags full of banned tobacco onto the railway tracks to avoid getting caught.

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Zafaruddin was travelling on the Mangaluru-Chennai Superfast Express. He tried a smart trick just before the train reached Vatakara station. He threw the bags packed with the banned items straight onto the railway tracks. But RPF officials at the station already had a secret tip-off about him. When the train pulled into Vatakara, the officers quickly moved in and pulled him out of the coach.

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The police team then took him along to search the tracks. They found the bags he had thrown out earlier. The officers opened the bags and found a huge stash of banned tobacco products inside. RPF ASI P.P. Banish and Vatakara SI Shameer led this joint inspection and arrest.