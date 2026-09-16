35 social media influencers from 19 BRICS nations took a ride on the Kochi Water Metro. They went live during their trip from Mattancherry to the High Court terminal. The vloggers showed the world the high-tech boats and the stunning backwater views.

Kochi: Top vloggers just took our very own Kochi Water Metro and the beautiful backwaters live to BRICS nations. These social media stars usually make content go viral, but this time, the Water Metro itself left them amazed. The smart mix of traditional water travel with top-level tech totally won their hearts. Social media influencers and content creators from 19 BRICS countries enjoyed a 45-minute ride. They travelled from Mattancherry to the High Court terminal.

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The foreign guests felt super excited about this eco-friendly electric hybrid boat ride. After all, Kochi Water Metro is Asia's first integrated water transport system. They sat inside the high-tech boats with their unique designs and kept clicking pictures of the beautiful Kochi views. Many of these creators have millions of followers online. They stayed busy streaming the Water Metro experience live to their global audience.

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The special group had 35 members in total. They came from Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. The Union Ministry of External Affairs invited them to India as special guests for the BRICS summit in New Delhi. The team finally reached Kochi after completing their visits to Delhi, Agra, Thiruvananthapuram, Varkala, and Kumarakom.