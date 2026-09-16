Police have arrested 30-year-old Ajith from Ayroor for robbing the Edava Sree Mangaleswari Temple in Varkala. The accused tried to hide from the CCTV cameras by covering himself with a mat, but his plan failed.

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have arrested the man who robbed the Edava Sree Mangaleswari Temple in Varkala. The accused is 30-year-old Ajith, a resident of Ayroor. The theft happened early in the morning. The temple staff and the priest came in the morning to open the shrine. They noticed that someone had broken the offering boxes kept in front of the main temple and the sub-deity shrines. The temple authorities immediately informed the Ayroor police.

Kozhikode: Bus Staff Save Passenger After Sudden Chest Pain Mid-Journey!

The police got clear visuals of the accused from the CCTV cameras in the area. The man covered his body with a mat to avoid the temple's indoor cameras. But the camera near the main gate captured his face clearly. The police launched a quick investigation based on these visuals and finally caught him. The cops took the accused into custody from near his house. The police said they will take further legal action against him.

Mercy Murder Case: Drug Money Dispute Takes Shocking Turn at Home! Read On