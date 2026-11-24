The Kerala State Lotteries Department have declared the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-547 draw which took place on Tuesday, 24th November 2026. The weekly draw was held at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department have declared the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-547 draw which took place on Tuesday, 24th November 2026. The weekly draw was held at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram and ticket holders all over the state were there, ready to find out if they had been lucky.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery has a first prize of Rs 1 crore which is obviously the prize that people are most interested in. The second prize is Rs 30 lakh and the third is Rs 5 lakh. There are a number of other prizes for various other ticket holders.

The full list of winning numbers for the Sthree Sakthi SS-547 draw is as follows. Ticket holders can cross their series and numbers against the prize-wise list to see if they have won.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-547 Result Today, November 24: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-547 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – SW890947

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 890947

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – SO882442

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – ST136427

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0370, 0652, 1259, 1862, 3194, 3279, 3593, 3721, 3967, 4111, 4225, 4916, 4964, 5049, 5929, 6878, 7519, 9458, 9722

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 0355, 1239, 5610, 7090, 8724, 9129

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

The prize categories are consolation prizes of Rs 5,000 and further prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100.

Winners are urged to cross check their numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette notification prior to submitting their tickets. They must also adhere to the department's prescribed procedures and timeframes for claiming their prize. The original ticket must be retained as it will be required for verification and for the purpose of claiming the prize.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 23/11/2026: Bhagyathara BT-81 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner