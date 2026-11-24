The Weekly Sthree Sakthi is one of the most popular lotteries in Kerala with prizes in various categories. The SS-547 has a first prize of Rs 1 crore, second prize of Rs 30 lakh and third prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The Weekly Sthree Sakthi is one of the most popular lotteries in Kerala with prizes in various categories. The SS-547 has a first prize of Rs 1 crore, second prize of Rs 30 lakh and third prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The draw is at 3pm and will be conducted by the lottery officials at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The winning numbers won't be declared until the draw is over.

The full winning list (including 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners, the various consolation prizes and all the other prize categories) will be updated following the official announcement.

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When and where to check the Kerala lottery results?

The Sthree Sakthi SS-547 results are due to be declared following the 3pm draw on 24th Nov. The winning numbers will be on the Kerala State Lotteries Department website and in the published result list.

Ticket holders are advised to cross check their numbers against the Kerala Government Gazette before making any claim.

As the draw countdown gets underway, people will presumably be keeping their tickets to hand and watching for the announcement. The winners in each prize category will be decided by the draw. Anyone checking their tickets today should, of course, have their original tickets in hand for verification and claim purposes.

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