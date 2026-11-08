The Kerala State Lottery Department have announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-80 lottery on Sunday the 8th of November 2026. The draw was much anticipated by thousands of lotterers across the state with a first prize of Rs 1 crore on offer.

The Kerala State Lottery Department have announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-80 lottery on Sunday the 8th of November 2026. The draw was much anticipated by thousands of lotterers across the state with a first prize of Rs 1 crore on offer.

The Samrudhi SM-80 draw took place at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram. The full list of winning numbers has now been out so people can go and check whether they have won in any of the various categories.

First prize is Rs 1 crore, second prize is Rs 25 lakh and third prize is Rs 5 lakh. There are a number of other prize categories too (Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100) and there is also a consolation prize available for eligible tickets from other series which match the first prize number.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-80 Result Today, November 8: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-80 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – TBA

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with TBA

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – TBA

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – TBA

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – TBA

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 - TBA

How To Check Samrudhi SM-80 Lottery Results

Ticket holders must verify the name of the lottery, the draw number, the ticket series and the winning number. The original ticket must be retained and the winner must adhere to the procedures laid down by the Kerala State Lotteries Department for claiming the prize.

Participants are urged to check the numbers against the official Kerala Lottery result publication prior to making a claim.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 07/11/2026: Karunya KR-775 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner