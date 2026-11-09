Check the Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-79 results today to see who wins the Rs 1 crore top prize. Find winning numbers, claim process, and required documents.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of the Bhagyathara BT-79 lottery today, on Monday, November 2, 2026. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, beginning at 3pm. Rs 1 crore will go to the top prize winner, Rs 30 lakh to the second, and Rs 5 lakh to the third. The draw will be overseen by impartial officials in order to preserve openness and equity.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-79 Result Today, November 9: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-79 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

BG 475629

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 Lakh

BC 243415

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

BL 258664

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

0226, 0702 ,0986 ,2745 ,2770 ,2901 ,3495 ,3953 ,4197 ,4943 ,5797 ,5806 ,7116 ,7727 ,8474 ,8482 ,8624 ,8903 , 9210

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

0316, 0349, 4267, 4718, 6158, 9324

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

0215, 0714, 0756, 0893, 1422, 1674, 2262, 3188, 3251, 3907, 4004 , 4200 ,4640 ,4995 ,5721 ,6054 ,6441 ,6634 ,6744 ,6837 ,6932 ,6986 ,7561 ,7688 , 8852

7th Prize: Rs. 500

0121, 0540, 0554, 0602, 0661, 0849, 1145, 2134, 2359, 2646, 2736, 2874, 2967, 3014, 3274, 3309, 3326, 3584, 3773, 3822, 3825, 3893, 3941, 4345, 4374, 4388, 4459, 4495, 4585, 4676, 4798, 4855, 4951, 5025, 5032, 5082, 5143, 5354, 5356, 5425, 5513, 5517, 5948, 5982, 6022, 6189, 6374, 6532, 6588, 6747, 6761, 6792, 6899, 7107, 7148, 7161, 7267, 7270, 7350, 7551, 7558, 7566, 7675, 8020, 8039, 8058, 8501, 8796, 8837, 8857, 8947, 8994, 9404, 9452, 9590, 9883

8th Prize: Rs. 200

0107, 0186, 0200, 0297, 0385, 0421, 0430, 0653, 0694, 0758, 1217, 1545, 1773, 1909, 1940, 2018, 2026, 2126, 2129, 2273, 2276, 2301, 2340, 2350, 2567, 2669, 2687, 2952, 3056, 3249, 3338, 3391, 3416, 3505, 3512, 3528, 3653, 3688, 3733, 3792, 3814, 3823, 3942, 3968, 4030, 4272, 4372, 4475, 4498, 4639, 4827, 4884, 4999, 5525, 5609, 5737, 6200, 6264, 6323, 6339, 6503, 6695, 6964, 7026, 7060, 7178, 7311, 7341, 7474, 7496, 7901, 8078, 8112, 8170, 8356, 8371, 8599, 8617, 8688, 8739, 8786, 8804, 8832, 8898, 8946, 9144, 9274, 9448, 9471, 9603, 9681, 9744, 9815, 9877

9th Prize: Rs. 100

0154, 0172, 0240, 0319, 0555, 0631, 0871, 0969, 1141, 1222, 1283, 1326, 1484, 1652, 1718, 1738, 1848, 2000, 2048, 2051, 2139, 2152, 2226, 2242, 2247, 2348, 2426, 2734, 2951, 2963, 2992, 3007, 3017, 3110, 3403, 3428, 3429, 3459, 3507, 3549, 3636, 3698, 3738, 3799, 3830, 3944, 3950, 4012, 4058, 4070, 4139, 4214, 4342, 4581, 4623, 4697, 4716, 4851, 4897, 5212, 5232, 5308, 5461, 5470, 5498, 5554, 5579, 5592, 5620, 5642, 5644, 5785, 5835, 5836, 6000, 6075, 6129, 6269, 6299, 6407, 6413, 6423, 6460, 6505, 6536, 6598, 6608, 6775, 6825, 6940, 6987, 7048, 7122, 7123, 7315, 7406, 7483, 7512, 7564, 7610, 7713, 7718, 7763, 7829, 7869, 7914, 8172, 8173, 8183, 8256, 8263, 8308, 8336, 8509, 8568, 8593, 8614, 8638, 8644, 8736, 8790, 8846, 8881, 8973, 9147, 9192, 9276, 9332, 9444, 9703, 9721, 9778, 9781, 9798, 9827, 9846, 9862, 9884, 9896, 9913, 9926, 9946, 9947, 9995

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 06/11/2026: Suvarna Keralam SK-76 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner

How To Claim Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-79 Prize Money?

Verify your ticket number against the official results that were released in the Kerala Government Gazette. You are eligible to collect the reward if your ticket number corresponds with a winning number. Make sure you file your claim within 30 days following the announcement of the findings.

To pick up your prize, go to the Kerala Lottery Department's headquarters at Gorky Bhavan. For verification, bring the original lottery ticket and a legitimate picture ID.

Documents Needed To Claim Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-79 Prize Money