Check the Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-79 results today to see who wins the Rs 1 crore top prize. Find winning numbers, claim process, and required documents.
The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of the Bhagyathara BT-79 lottery today, on Monday, November 2, 2026. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, beginning at 3pm. Rs 1 crore will go to the top prize winner, Rs 30 lakh to the second, and Rs 5 lakh to the third. The draw will be overseen by impartial officials in order to preserve openness and equity.
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Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-79 Winning Numbers
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
BG 475629
2nd Prize: Rs. 30 Lakh
BC 243415
3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
BL 258664
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
0226, 0702 ,0986 ,2745 ,2770 ,2901 ,3495 ,3953 ,4197 ,4943 ,5797 ,5806 ,7116 ,7727 ,8474 ,8482 ,8624 ,8903 , 9210
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
0316, 0349, 4267, 4718, 6158, 9324
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
0215, 0714, 0756, 0893, 1422, 1674, 2262, 3188, 3251, 3907, 4004 , 4200 ,4640 ,4995 ,5721 ,6054 ,6441 ,6634 ,6744 ,6837 ,6932 ,6986 ,7561 ,7688 , 8852
7th Prize: Rs. 500
0121, 0540, 0554, 0602, 0661, 0849, 1145, 2134, 2359, 2646, 2736, 2874, 2967, 3014, 3274, 3309, 3326, 3584, 3773, 3822, 3825, 3893, 3941, 4345, 4374, 4388, 4459, 4495, 4585, 4676, 4798, 4855, 4951, 5025, 5032, 5082, 5143, 5354, 5356, 5425, 5513, 5517, 5948, 5982, 6022, 6189, 6374, 6532, 6588, 6747, 6761, 6792, 6899, 7107, 7148, 7161, 7267, 7270, 7350, 7551, 7558, 7566, 7675, 8020, 8039, 8058, 8501, 8796, 8837, 8857, 8947, 8994, 9404, 9452, 9590, 9883
8th Prize: Rs. 200
0107, 0186, 0200, 0297, 0385, 0421, 0430, 0653, 0694, 0758, 1217, 1545, 1773, 1909, 1940, 2018, 2026, 2126, 2129, 2273, 2276, 2301, 2340, 2350, 2567, 2669, 2687, 2952, 3056, 3249, 3338, 3391, 3416, 3505, 3512, 3528, 3653, 3688, 3733, 3792, 3814, 3823, 3942, 3968, 4030, 4272, 4372, 4475, 4498, 4639, 4827, 4884, 4999, 5525, 5609, 5737, 6200, 6264, 6323, 6339, 6503, 6695, 6964, 7026, 7060, 7178, 7311, 7341, 7474, 7496, 7901, 8078, 8112, 8170, 8356, 8371, 8599, 8617, 8688, 8739, 8786, 8804, 8832, 8898, 8946, 9144, 9274, 9448, 9471, 9603, 9681, 9744, 9815, 9877
9th Prize: Rs. 100
0154, 0172, 0240, 0319, 0555, 0631, 0871, 0969, 1141, 1222, 1283, 1326, 1484, 1652, 1718, 1738, 1848, 2000, 2048, 2051, 2139, 2152, 2226, 2242, 2247, 2348, 2426, 2734, 2951, 2963, 2992, 3007, 3017, 3110, 3403, 3428, 3429, 3459, 3507, 3549, 3636, 3698, 3738, 3799, 3830, 3944, 3950, 4012, 4058, 4070, 4139, 4214, 4342, 4581, 4623, 4697, 4716, 4851, 4897, 5212, 5232, 5308, 5461, 5470, 5498, 5554, 5579, 5592, 5620, 5642, 5644, 5785, 5835, 5836, 6000, 6075, 6129, 6269, 6299, 6407, 6413, 6423, 6460, 6505, 6536, 6598, 6608, 6775, 6825, 6940, 6987, 7048, 7122, 7123, 7315, 7406, 7483, 7512, 7564, 7610, 7713, 7718, 7763, 7829, 7869, 7914, 8172, 8173, 8183, 8256, 8263, 8308, 8336, 8509, 8568, 8593, 8614, 8638, 8644, 8736, 8790, 8846, 8881, 8973, 9147, 9192, 9276, 9332, 9444, 9703, 9721, 9778, 9781, 9798, 9827, 9846, 9862, 9884, 9896, 9913, 9926, 9946, 9947, 9995
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How To Claim Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-79 Prize Money?
Verify your ticket number against the official results that were released in the Kerala Government Gazette. You are eligible to collect the reward if your ticket number corresponds with a winning number. Make sure you file your claim within 30 days following the announcement of the findings.
To pick up your prize, go to the Kerala Lottery Department's headquarters at Gorky Bhavan. For verification, bring the original lottery ticket and a legitimate picture ID.
Documents Needed To Claim Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-79 Prize Money
- A self-attested photocopy of the winning ticket, showing both front and back sides.
- Recent passport-sized photographs, attested by a Gazetted Officer.
- A signed photocopy of your PAN card for identity verification.
- A valid ID proof, such as an Aadhaar card, Voter ID, Ration Card, or PAN card.