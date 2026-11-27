A gang of armed robbers stormed a jewellery shop in Palakkad, Kerala, threatening employees and fleeing with gold ornaments. CCTV footage captured the dramatic confrontation, where brave staff members fought back using chairs and stools.

In what was a brazen armed daylight heist that sent shockwaves through Palakkad, a gang of three robbers stormed a jewellery shop, threatened the employees with guns and knives, and fled with around 20 sovereigns of gold ornaments on Friday, November 27.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, three armed men were seen pulling out their weapons and threatening the employees, with one man pointing a gun at the staff, while another brandished a knife. Another grabbed the boxes containing gold ornaments from the display before the trio fled with the loot.

The employees defended themselves from the robbers, with one female employee seen confronting the armed men using a chair, while another attempted to stop the robbers from fleeing the store and raised an alarm.

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How Did the Palakkad Jewellery Store Robbery Unfold?

Peringottukurissi, which is located in the Alathur taluk of Kerala's Palakkad district, was left reeling after the three-member gang targeted a local jewellery showroom during working hours.

According to reports, three armed men entered the jewellery showroom, Ishaan Gold, at around 2.30 pm, posing as customers and enquiring about gold ornaments. The gang arrived in a Tamil Nadu-registered Santro car, with three men entering the shop while another person waited in the vehicle.

As one of them was enquiring about gold, another suddenly pulled out his gun from his bag and pointed it at the employees, while another brandished a knife and threatened the staff. The robbers grabbed a tray containing gold ornaments and attempted to flee the showroom. One of the employees reportedly resisted their attempt using a chair, while another tried to stop them from escaping.

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During the commotion, one of the trays fell down, but the gang members managed to flee the store with around 20 sovereigns of gold ornaments. Reportedly, none of the employees of Ishaan Gold were injured during the robbery.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the suspects, who reportedly arrived in a Tamil Nadu-registered car.

Gunshot Fired Inside Store as Staff Fought Back With Stools

As a horrific incident inside the Palakkad jewellery store was captured on CCTV, owner Sanad further provided details on how the tense confrontation escalated inside the showroom, which left the employees terrified.

According to local reports, Sanad stated that the three men were speaking in Hindi and initially posed as regular customers, asking to see gold chains before suddenly pulling out a pistol and knives. When Sanad arrived at the showroom, one of the assailants pointed a gun straight at him while the others brandished knives.

As he and his staff fought back, using stools to fend off the armed men, one of the attackers fired a single round inside the shop before fleeing, with the fourth accomplice waiting outside in their car. Reportedly, the robbers sustained injuries during the scuffle, according to the shop owner.

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However, the Kottayi police have launched a manhunt to track down the suspects, who are suspected to be from outside Kerala. The police are coordinating with other district police stations to circulate the CCTV footage and identify the accused.

Moreover, Kottayi police are also taking steps to prevent the suspects from crossing the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, as the jewellery showroom is located close to the state border.

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