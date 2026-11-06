The Kerala State Lottery Suvarna Keralam draw (SK-76) takes place on November 6, 2026, at 3 pm, with full results available by 4:30 pm. Tickets cost Rs 50. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, followed by a second prize of Rs 30 lakh and a third of Rs 5 lakh.

The Kerala State Lottery Suvarna Keralam draw results for Friday the 6th of November 2026 are out. The latest draw (SK-76) will be at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. All the participants across the state are on the edge of their seats, waiting for the winning numbers. The first prize is a whopping Rs 1 crore.

The Suvarna Keralam SK-76 draw is at 3pm. The results are expected to be out straight after the draw, with the full results typically being available around 4.30pm. The winning numbers in all the various prize categories will be available for checking once the results are out.

First prize is Rs 1 crore, second prize is Rs 30 lakh and third prize is Rs 5 lakh. There are also a number of smaller prize categories in addition to these.

The consolation prize is Rs 5,000. The other prizes are Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-76 Result Today, November 6: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-76 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – RN802143

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 802143

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – RR226249

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – RZ314956

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0299, 0618, 0710, 1039, 1543, 1642, 1714, 2355, 3625, 4073, 4309, 5058, 5391, 6120, 6939, 7338, 8343, 8627, 8891

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 1706, 3074, 4637, 7052, 7518, 8161

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0957, 1022, 1158, 1313, 3762, 4658, 4907, 5047, 5201, 5696, 6175, 6649, 6727, 6850, 6877, 6959, 7067, 7425, 8894, 9100, 9309, 9418, 9586, 9624, 9707

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0094, 0310, 0324, 0334, 0356, 0650, 0828, 0925, 1153, 1183, 1186, 1222, 1226, 1228, 1320, 1556, 1584, 1605, 1891, 2031, 2072, 2074, 2174, 2234, 2754, 3087, 3268, 3437, 3451, 3653, 3861, 4111, 4210, 4269, 4371, 4487, 5101, 5220, 5247, 5631, 5710, 5877, 6129, 6151, 6222, 6271, 6367, 6417, 6608, 6713, 6791, 6795, 6798, 7005, 7072, 7137, 7286, 7549, 7572, 7755, 7958, 8043, 8197, 8313, 8812, 8821, 8988, 9053, 9068, 9102, 9190, 9296, 9387, 9500, 9581, 9630

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0146, 0383, 0529, 0558, 0642, 1044, 1067, 1157, 1284, 1348, 1378, 1399, 1735, 1737, 2535, 2571, 2746, 2909, 2939, 2998, 3016, 3020, 3122, 3597, 3713, 3717, 3721, 3783, 3898, 4201, 4267, 4331, 4398, 4454, 4529, 4572, 4600, 4642, 4695, 4823, 4882, 4888, 4942, 5200, 5555, 5748, 5787, 5885, 6023, 6223, 6376, 6473, 6721, 6922, 7057, 7150, 7182, 7186, 7209, 7263, 7437, 7475, 7515, 7630, 7633, 7679, 7828, 7876, 7924, 7947, 8012, 8218, 8279, 8324, 8399, 8477, 8534, 8536, 8642, 8689, 8760, 8875, 8912, 9001, 9373, 9396, 9619, 9658, 9723, 9800, 9867, 9878

9th Prize: Rs 100 - TBA

Each Suvarna Keralam lottery ticket is Rs 50 and is available through the authorised lottery agents throughout Kerala. You must check your ticket numbers and series against the official results after the draw has been announced.

Winners must check their numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette prior to claiming their prizes and must also submit the original winning ticket within 30 days of the draw along with the requisite documents.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 05/11/2026: Karunya Plus KN-648 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner