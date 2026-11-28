The Kerala State Lotteries Department will be doing the Pooja Bumper BR-112 draw on Saturday the 28th of November 2026. As always the usual lotto crowd are looking forward to the results with the bumper offering a first prize of Rs 12 crore. The draw will be at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will be doing the Pooja Bumper BR-112 draw on Saturday the 28th of November 2026. As always the usual lotto crowd are looking forward to the results with the bumper offering a first prize of Rs 12 crore. The draw will be at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram.

The Pooja Bumper is one of the popular special lotteries in Kerala with a massive number of people playing in the hope of winning some life changing prize money. This year's BR-112 draw has 5 ticket series (JA, JB, JC, JD and JE) and each ticket is priced at Rs 300.

Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-112: Prize money details

1st prize is Rs 12 crore, 2nd is Rs 50 lakh, 3rd is Rs 5 lakh. The other prizes are Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 300.

A consolation prize of Rs 1 lakh is also available to eligible ticket holders. There are a total of 3,42,940 prizes in the lottery across all the various categories.

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Where can I check the Kerala Pooja Bumper results?

The Pooja Bumper BR-112 results will be out on the Kerala State Lotteries website after the draw and verification process. They'll also be available on the Department's official lottery info website.

The winning numbers will be updated once the department have declared the results. Anyone claiming a prize should take care to check their ticket series and numbers against the official results list.

The full results are to be released following the draw and verification. All participants are asked to keep their original tickets to hand until the results are confirmed.

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