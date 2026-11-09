Discover the various prize categories of the Kerala Lottery, ranging from Rs 100 to a massive Rs 1 crore. Learn the exact steps to claim your prize money by matching your ticket numbers and verifying your identity at the Kerala Lottery Office.

The Bhagyathara BT-79 draw will be held live today, November 09 at 3:00 PM at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

It has several prize categories. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, the second prize is Rs 25 lakh and the third prize is Rs 5 lakh.

The other prize categories are Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100. There's also a consolation prize of Rs 5000 for eligible tickets from the other series which match the first prize number.

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How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money?

Participants can compare their ticket numbers to the Kerala Government Gazette's winning list. They can claim the matching reward if their numbers match. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram to file their claims within 30 days of the results being announced. The original lottery ticket and legitimate identity must be provided for verification in order for the claim to be processed.

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