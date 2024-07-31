Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-98 31 July 2024: Who will hit jackpot worth Rs 10 crore today?

    The Kerala Lotteries Department released the Monsoon Bumper BR-98 and the first prize winner will get a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore. The department will conduct the draw on Wednesday (July 31). Keep refreshing this page at 2 pm for LIVE updates.

     

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will declare the results of  Monsoon Bumper BR-98 on Wednesday (July 31) at 2 pm. All Kerala Monsoon Bumper 2024 Lottery sales started on May 29, after the result announcement of Vishu Bumper. Monsoon Bumper Tickets are now available at all Lottery Counters in Kerala. The department decided to print 54 lakh tickets for sale.

    Cost of Monsoon Bumper BR-98 ticket: Rs 250

    Draw Date: July 31, 2024

    Draw Time: 2 pm

    Here's the prize structure of Monsoon Bumper BR-98:

    1st Prize: Rs 10 crore

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 250

    Result Awaited

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

