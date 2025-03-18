Jacqueliene Fernandez' 'Jumme Ki Raat' to 'Genda Phool': 10 songs proof that she is dancing Queen

Read Full Gallery

Jacqueline Fernandez has solidified her place as the Undisputed Queen of Music Hits. From chartbusters to international collaborations, she brings energy, elegance, and effortless charm to every song she features in. Her music videos always become a visual treat, whether it’s sizzling item numbers, peppy dance tracks, or global hits. Here’s a list of some of her most iconic tracks that showcase her star power:

Mud Mud Ke An international collaboration featuring Michele Morrone, this track oozed style and glamour. Jacqueliene’s sizzling chemistry and global appeal made it a standout music video.

Beat Pe Booty From A Flying Jatt, this track saw her match steps with Tiger Shroff. The unique choreography and peppy beats made it an audience favourite.

Paani Paani Reuniting with Badshah, Jacqueline showcased her stunning Rajasthan-inspired look and killer dance moves. The song’s sultry vibe and catchy hook kept it on repeat for fans.

Jadoo Ki Jhappi A vibrant and colourful dance number from Ramaiya Vastavaiya, this song saw Jacqueline light up the screen with her energetic thumkas and playful expressions.

Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan This independent track with Kanika Kapoor became a cultural phenomenon. The song’s catchy beats, fun lyrics, and Jacqueliene’s bubbly energy made it a must-play at every celebration.

Yimmy Yimmy One of the biggest hits of 2024, this song features Jacqueline in a stunning avatar alongside Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals and French R&B singer Tayc. The catchy beats and stylish visuals make it a fan favorite.

Tik Tik A fresh global collaboration with Dystinct and Vishal Mishra, this song is making waves internationally. Jacqueliene’s mesmerizing moves and the song’s fusion of Indian and global beats make it a must-watch.

Genda Phool This fusion of Bengali folk and contemporary rap featuring Badshah became a massive hit. Jacqueline stunned in a traditional Bengali avatar, adding grace and sensuality to the music video.

Jumme Ki Raat From Kick, this high-energy track alongside Salman Khan became an instant party anthem. Jacqueline's signature back-bending move and flawless energy made it a dance-floor favourite.

Ek Do Teen No part of any movie but released as an independent track, Jacqueline’s version of this iconic song brought a fresh take on the classic. Her electrifying moves and vibrant screen presence made it a visually captivating experience.

With her unstoppable charm, Jacqueline continues to dominate the music scene, proving time and again that when it comes to setting the stage on fire, she’s simply unbeatable!

