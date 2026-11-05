The Kerala State Lottery Department will conduct the Karunya Plus KN-648 draw on November 5, 2026, at 3 pm in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, followed by various smaller prizes. Official results will be available around 4:30 pm.

Thousands of Kerala lottery players are awaiting the Karunya Plus KN-648 draw scheduled by the State Lottery Department on Thursday (Nov 5, 2026). A first prize of Rs 1 crore is on offer with many other prizes.

Draw is at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram. Results have not yet been declared and the winning numbers will be posted up once the draw is over and the official result list is published.

The Karunya Plus has a number of prize categories. The top prize is Rs 1 crore, the second is Rs 30 lakh, the third is Rs 5 lakh, and there is a Rs 5000 consolation prize for eligible tickets.

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Other prize categories are Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100. People are to keep their tickets in hand when the results are announced. They must check the series and numbers very carefully.

The full result list is normally issued after the 3pm draw, with the official results due around 4.30pm.

Winners must cross-check their ticket numbers against the Kerala Government Gazette prior to making a claim. Prizes up to Rs 5,000 can be claimed through an authorised lottery agent, but prizes in excess of that amount must be claimed via the designated lottery offices or banks (with the original ticket and valid ID).

You must claim prizes within 30 days of the draw date.

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