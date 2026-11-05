The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Karunya Plus KN-648 results on November 5, 2026. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, with secondary prizes ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 30 lakh. Tickets cost Rs 50. Players must verify their winning numbers using the official government gazette.

Fortune has smiled on a few Kerala lottery players following the announcement of the Karunya Plus KN-648 results on Thursday, November 5th 2026. The latest draw had a first prize of Rs 1 crore and a number of other cash prizes for the lucky ticket holders throughout the state.

The weekly draw was held at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official winning numbers were then published by the Department so that the players could check their tickets and see if they had won.

First prize in the Karunya Plus KN-648 draw is Rs 1 crore. Second prize is Rs 30 lakh and third prize is Rs 5 lakh. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 5,000 for eligible tickets from other series which carry the first prize number.

In addition to the main prizes there are a number of smaller cash prizes for participants which can be won. These are Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100.

Ticket holders can view the full Karunya Plus KN-648 winning numbers list below. You need to match both the ticket series and the number to be eligible for a prize.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-648 Result Today, November 5: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-648 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – PR380169

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 380169

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – PX167687

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – PP423804

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0706, 1307, 1432, 2125, 2325, 3007, 3290, 3997, 4120, 4717, 5058, 5181, 5207, 5951, 6944, 7732, 7975, 9298, 9692

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 2462, 3856, 6461, 7277, 7314, 9200

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0064, 0229, 1389, 1949, 2335, 2596, 3299, 3397, 3435, 3698, 3914, 4437, 5282, 5467, 6449, 6469, 6614, 6839, 6963, 8123, 8597, 8610, 9030, 9653, 9909

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0054, 0282, 0577, 0592, 0594, 0613, 0643, 0831, 0845, 0847, 0934, 1021, 1129, 1566, 1739, 1809, 2066, 2254, 2449, 2492, 2545, 2592, 2972, 3012, 3076, 3660, 3749, 3772, 3808, 3868, 3886, 4180, 4300, 4386, 4450, 4784, 4976, 5019, 5040, 5303, 5376, 5386, 5501, 5628, 5854, 6137, 6403, 6683, 6811, 6817, 7310, 7312, 7338, 7483, 7645, 7683, 7753, 7794, 8088, 8136, 8351, 8352, 8520, 8536, 8659, 8706, 8861, 9150, 9330, 9403, 9421, 9525, 9688, 9759, 9780, 9960

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0097, 0159, 0296, 0356, 0361, 0473, 0527, 0607, 0790, 0897, 1041, 1231, 1487, 1542, 1601, 1638, 1668, 1709, 1765, 1817, 2382, 2470, 2527, 2542, 2566, 2898, 2950, 3070, 3279, 3307, 3473, 3638, 3739, 3805, 4307, 4416, 4451, 4788, 4844, 5117, 5194, 5405, 5425, 5430, 5546, 5647, 5717, 6054, 6149, 6184, 6271, 6392, 6463, 6478, 6654, 6781, 7004, 7007, 7057, 7078, 7090, 7105, 7138, 7206, 7215, 7321, 7400, 7582, 7623, 7838, 8031, 8139, 8281, 8655, 8658, 8866, 9026, 9091, 9106, 9109, 9384, 9499, 9595, 9747

9th Prize: Rs 100 - 0158, 0160, 0161, 0172, 0250, 0313, 0362, 0436, 0610, 0649, 0683, 0765, 0863, 0882, 0898, 1135, 1165, 1213, 1335, 1392, 1549, 1563, 1617, 1658, 1792, 1820, 1832, 1840, 1878, 2009, 2120, 2612, 2634, 2641, 2738, 2806, 2935, 3177, 3200, 3228, 3232, 3267, 3293, 3429, 3494, 3531, 3545, 3608, 3649, 3657, 3755, 3780, 3784, 3811, 3977, 3979, 4039, 4188, 4221, 4330, 4425, 4533, 4568, 4594, 4705, 4736, 4807, 4943, 5041, 5183, 5299, 5346, 5502, 5518, 5557, 5571, 5574, 5642, 5767, 5802, 5864, 5873, 5890, 5960, 6098, 6131, 6196, 6229, 6306, 6337, 6362, 6406, 6530, 6555, 6587, 6678, 6715, 6902, 6945, 7020, 7194, 7260, 7352, 7385, 7393, 7470, 7511, 7515, 7553, 7642, 7676, 7760, 7868, 7897, 7952, 7976, 8091, 8150, 8163, 8167, 8262, 8290, 8338, 8340, 8364, 8377, 8560, 8562, 8589, 8599, 8613, 8723, 8773, 9010, 9080, 9155, 9157, 9161, 9217, 9262, 9300, 9304, 9317, 9334, 9336, 9447, 9490, 9600, 9602, 9605, 9685, 9744, 9801, 9827, 9940, 9982

Winners must check their tickets against the official Kerala Government Gazette notification. Prizes up to Rs 5,000 can be collected through authorised lottery agents whereas those above that amount must go to the designated lottery offices or banks with their original tickets and a copy of their ID.

Submit all winning tickets within 30 days of the draw date. The Karunya Plus ticket is Rs 50.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 04/11/2026: Dhanalekshmi DL-76 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner