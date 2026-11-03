The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-544 lottery results on November 3rd, 2026. The draw, held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 PM, features a first prize of Rs 1 crore alongside second, third, and consolation prizes.

The Kerala State Lottery Department declared the Sthree Sakthi SS-544 lottery results on Tuesday, November 3rd 2026. The winning numbers for all the various prizes including the first prize of Rs 1 crore are now out and ticket holders can go and check them.

The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram at 3 PM. The full list of winning numbers along with the details of the second, third and consolation prizes is as follows:

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-544 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – SE578935

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 578935

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – SL132274

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – SK347971

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0318, 0509, 0602, 1313, 2051, 2299, 2421, 2901, 3211, 3855, 4097, 4208, 5608, 5640, 6354, 6417, 6725, 7663, 9644

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 0370, 2465, 4418, 7241, 8960, 9894

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

Participants are urged to check their ticket numbers carefully against the official results list. Winners are of course required to go through the correct process to claim their prize.