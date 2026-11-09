A year has passed since a family man died due to medical negligence, yet no action has been taken. Venu, a resident of Panmana in Kollam, passed away in November last year. His family is now demanding strict action against the guilty.

Kollam: The family of a man who died allegedly due to medical negligence is demanding action against those responsible, a year after his death. Venu, a native of Panmana in Kollam, died on November 5 last year following alleged medical negligence at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. His wife, Sindhu, is now seeking justice, claiming that despite the authorities acknowledging lapses, no action has been taken against those responsible.

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Speaking to Asianet News, Sindhu said that even after a year, the family continues to wait for justice. She alleged that the Health Department, despite admitting medical negligence, has failed to initiate action against anyone involved in the incident. The prolonged delay has left the family disappointed, with Sindhu demanding immediate intervention and accountability from the authorities.

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According to the findings of a four-member committee appointed by the Director of Medical Education (DME), negligence was established at multiple stages of Venu's treatment. The committee reportedly identified lapses at the Community Health Centre (CHC) where he was initially taken, the Kollam District Hospital, and Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, where he subsequently received treatment.

The committee's findings had acknowledged negligence at all three healthcare facilities, raising questions about the accountability of those involved in his treatment. However, Sindhu maintains that the admission of negligence has not translated into any concrete action against the concerned personnel.

With a year having passed since Venu's death, his family continues to demand justice and action against those responsible. Sindhu has urged the authorities to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future.