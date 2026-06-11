The Kerala State Lottery Department will conduct the Karunya Plus KN-627 draw today, June 11, at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery features a top prize of Rs 1 crore, alongside several other cash rewards. Results will be announced after the draw concludes. Participants are advised to verify winning numbers through official channels.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to conduct the much-awaited Karunya Plus KN-627 lottery draw today, June 11, at 3 PM. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, where officials will oversee the selection of winning numbers under the state's established lottery system.

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Thousands of ticket holders across Kerala are eagerly awaiting the results, hoping to win the top prize of Rs 1 crore. Apart from the jackpot, the Karunya Plus lottery offers several other prize categories, including rewards worth Rs 30 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and multiple lower-tier cash prizes.

The Karunya Plus lottery is one of the most popular weekly lottery schemes operated by the Kerala government. Conducted every Thursday, the draw attracts significant participation due to its attractive prize structure and transparent selection process. Tickets for the draw are priced at Rs 50, making them accessible to a wide range of participants.

As of now, the official winning numbers for Karunya Plus KN-627 have not been announced. The results will be released only after the draw concludes at 3 PM. Participants are advised to verify winning numbers through official Kerala Lottery publications, authorised lottery outlets and government-approved result channels.

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Lottery officials also remind winners to preserve their original tickets carefully. Prize claims require the submission of the original ticket along with necessary identity and verification documents. Damaged, altered or illegible tickets may not be eligible for prize claims.

The Kerala Lottery Department distributes prizes across several categories, ensuring that many participants have opportunities to win. Along with the major prizes, winners can also receive consolation rewards and smaller cash prizes depending on the matching ticket series and number combinations.

With anticipation building ahead of the draw, lottery enthusiasts across the state are closely monitoring official announcements. Once declared, the complete list of winning numbers, including the Rs 1 crore first-prize ticket, will be published through official channels.

For now, participants can only wait for the draw to begin and check whether luck favours their ticket when the Karunya Plus KN-627 results are announced later today.

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