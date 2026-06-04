The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Karunya Plus KN-626 results on June 4, 2026, around 3 PM IST. The draw, held in Thiruvananthapuram, features a top jackpot and numerous other cash prizes. Participants should check the winning numbers on official channels.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the results of the Karunya Plus KN-626 lottery draw today, June 4, 2026. Thousands of participants across Kerala are eagerly awaiting the outcome as the weekly draw offers a chance to win substantial cash prizes, including the coveted first prize jackpot.

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As per the official schedule, the Karunya Plus KN-626 draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The draw process begins in the afternoon, with the winning numbers expected to be officially released around 3 PM IST. Lottery enthusiasts can check the results through the official Kerala Lottery channels once the announcement is made.

The Karunya Plus lottery is one of the most popular weekly lottery schemes run by the Kerala government. Tickets are sold through authorised agents across the state, attracting participants with its attractive prize structure and transparent draw process. Every week, players eagerly monitor the draw in hopes of securing life-changing winnings.

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For today's KN-626 draw, the first-prize winner will take home the top jackpot amount, while several additional prize categories will reward lucky ticket holders. The lottery also features second, third and consolation prizes, ensuring multiple opportunities for participants to win.

Officials advise ticket holders to verify their ticket numbers carefully against the officially published result list. Winners should cross-check the winning numbers using the Kerala Lottery Department's official notifications before initiating any prize claim process. Those holding winning tickets are required to follow the prescribed claim procedure and submit the necessary documents within the stipulated period.

Participants are also reminded to keep their lottery tickets safe and intact until the results are declared and verified. Damaged or altered tickets may face issues during prize claims.

The Karunya Plus lottery continues to enjoy strong popularity among lottery buyers due to its regular draws and significant prize money. With the results of KN-626 set to be announced later today, anticipation remains high among players across the state.

Stay tuned for the official Karunya Plus KN-626 winning numbers, prize breakdown and jackpot winner details as soon as the Kerala State Lottery Department releases the results this afternoon.

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