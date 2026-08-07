Two young men, Unnikrishnan and Visakh, rescued a housewife who was swept away in the Kallada river in Kollam. The duo threw a rope and pulled her to safety after she clung to vines. She was later taken to Adoor Government Hospital.

Two young men have been praised for their quick thinking and courage after rescuing a housewife who was swept away in the Kallada river in Kollam. Unnikrishnan of Kannankottu House and Visakh of Vadaseril House, both residents of Erathu kulakkada, spotted the woman struggling in the strong current and helped pull her to safety. The incident took place on Wednesday at around 12:30 PM.

Men Hear Woman's Cries For Help

Unnikrishnan and Visakh were near the river when they heard loud cries coming from the opposite bank. They immediately rushed towards the area to find out what had happened.

Unnikrishnan was the first to spot the woman struggling in the water, with Visakh reaching the spot shortly afterwards. Fortunately, the woman had managed to hold on to some vines hanging over the riverbank.

The two men shouted instructions to her and urged her not to let go of the vines while they worked out a way to rescue her.

Rope Used To Pull Woman To Safety

As the river current was strong, the woman continued clinging to the vines while the two men arranged a rope. They threw the rope towards her and eventually managed to pull her safely out of the water.

Meanwhile, Panchayat member Sujith Kumar arranged for a rescue team to remain on standby and stationed people near Enath bridge in case additional assistance was required.

Woman Taken To Adoor Government Hospital

Enath police soon arrived at the spot and shifted the woman to Adoor Government Hospital for medical attention.

It was later learnt that she had fallen into the river from Moozhikkal Kadavu near Anthamon.

The timely intervention of Unnikrishnan and Visakh helped prevent a potentially serious tragedy.

Unnikrishnan works at a private bank, while Visakh is an engineering student. Their quick response and courage have been praised by those who witnessed the rescue.