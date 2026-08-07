A woman was killed and several others were injured after a speeding bus on the Kozhikode–Thrissur route rammed into multiple vehicles in Kunnamkulam, Thrissur. The bus collided with a car, a motorcycle, a van, and an autorickshaw before crashing into a house's compound wall.

A woman was killed, and several others were injured after a speeding bus rammed into multiple vehicles in Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district of Kerala. According to reports, the bus, which was travelling on the Kozhikode–Thrissur route, collided with a car, a motorcycle, a van and an autorickshaw before colliding into a house's compound wall on the Kunnamkulam–Pattambi Road.

The catastrophe claimed the life of a woman named Riya Fathima and injured a number of other passengers. They are now receiving treatment in a hospital, authorities informed.

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Locals stared in terror as a guy, apparently the bus's conductor, exited the vehicle through the rear door to survey the damage following the collision.

Officials claim that an investigation is under progress. We're waiting for more information.