The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK- 64 draw held on August 07, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.

Kerala State Lotteries Department has published the results of the much-awaited Suvarna Keralam lottery SK- 64 on Friday, August 07. With thousands of players across the state waiting impatiently for the draw, the main prize is ₹1 crore, along with various additional cash incentives.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The main highlight of the Suvarna Keralam SK- 64 draw is its top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants should carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.



Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK- 64 Lottery Result Today (August 7): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK- 64 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - RT 467887

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All other series with 467887

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - RO 562419

3rd Prize: ₹5,0000 - RZ 659575

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 1796, 2639, 2813, 2908, 3000, 3697, 3917, 4485, 4651, 4882, 5144, 5340, 5576, 5637, 6204, 6778, 7396, 7815, 8263

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 0115, 2234, 3502, 7501, 9315, 9981

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0302, 0741, 2347, 2713, 2870, 3247, 3305, 3408, 3669, 4050, 4227, 4400, 5292, 5430, 5564, 5802, 5899, 5927, 7196, 7323, 7556, 8057, 8073, 8754, 9717

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0319, 0321, 0356, 0548, 0647, 0696, 0885, 1125, 1239, 1669, 1746, 1827, 1850, 2024, 2150, 2237, 2512, 2520, 2709, 2733, 2798, 2804, 2846, 2904, 2920, 2967, 3105, 3415, 3710, 3757, 3770, 3786, 3804, 3903, 3987, 4014, 4080, 4275, 4276, 4290, 4319, 4347, 4844, 5042, 5055, 5153, 5217, 5545, 5659, 5705, 5837, 6003, 6089, 6232, 6254, 6387, 6436, 6819, 6821, 7351, 7401, 7539, 7804, 7930, 7982, 8078, 8229, 8251, 8339, 8421, 8725, 8864, 8893, 9232, 9669, 9941

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0001, 0030, 0101, 0127, 0392, 0430, 0471, 0591, 0666, 0856, 1007, 1140, 1165, 1373, 1390, 1496, 1745, 1920, 1956, 2066, 2107, 2320, 2367, 2481, 2543, 2556, 2678, 2688, 2741, 2811, 2871, 2918, 3064, 3132, 3347, 3698, 3870, 4010, 4071, 4076, 4156, 4214, 4231, 4235, 4340, 4434, 4658, 4865, 4890, 4919, 4985, 4997, 5100, 5395, 5614, 5631, 5666, 5678, 5727, 5928, 5939, 6007, 6288, 6435, 6591, 6708, 6800, 7023, 7034, 7177, 7216, 7648, 7651, 7786, 7803, 7918, 8097, 8109, 8216, 8300, 8458, 8498, 8598, 8811, 8818, 8863, 8956, 9098, 9206, 9333, 9342, 9434

9th Prize: ₹100 - 0007, 0039, 0221, 0228, 0304, 0335, 0454, 0561, 0702, 0735, 0876, 0996, 1018, 1164, 1185, 1249, 1257, 1291, 1325, 1431, 1622, 1649, 1682, 1699, 1709, 1770, 1843, 1870, 2020, 2333, 2439, 2553, 2568, 2583, 2591, 2596, 2693, 2818, 2857, 3016, 3031, 3048, 3074, 3084, 3232, 3243, 3317, 3351, 3394, 3558, 3600, 3696, 3717, 3751, 3807, 3865, 3879, 3881, 4054, 4119, 4309, 4313, 4398, 4491, 4524, 4661, 4694, 4751, 4854, 4859, 4895, 4986, 5087, 5291, 5354, 5364, 5368, 5423, 5463, 5480, 5546, 5588, 5602, 5767, 5856, 5906, 6018, 6125, 6132, 6137, 6179, 6251, 6263, 6379, 6466, 6542, 6561, 6607, 6643, 6805, 6856, 6908, 7014, 7135, 7252, 7387, 7560, 7561, 7662, 7714, 7752, 7905, 8002, 8072, 8115, 8243, 8282, 8293, 8420, 8480, 8514, 8519, 8577, 8606, 8618, 8620, 8644, 8806, 8915, 8921, 8924, 8955, 9106, 9177, 9276, 9305, 9355, 9390, 9530, 9583, 9637, 9658, 9690, 9747

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

To claim the prize, prize winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other documentation, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks. The official recommends signing the back of the ticket promptly and filing your claim within the deadline.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

The lottery players can verify the numbers on their tickets at

Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette 2017

Kerala State Lotteries Department's Website

Official publications of lottery results

Licensed lottery merchants

Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website do not support gambling)