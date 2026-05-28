On May 28, 2026, the Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Karunya Plus KN-625 results. The popular weekly draw, held in Thiruvananthapuram, features a top prize of Rs 80 lakh. Other significant prizes include Rs 10 lakh for second place and Rs 1 lakh for third.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the much-awaited Karunya Plus KN-625 lottery results today, May 28, 2026, bringing excitement to thousands of participants across the state. The weekly draw offers a massive first prize of Rs 80 lakh along with several other cash rewards across multiple prize categories.

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The official draw is scheduled to take place at 3 pm, Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of Kerala lottery officials. Participants from different districts are eagerly waiting for the winning numbers to be released later in the day.

The Karunya Plus lottery remains one of Kerala’s most popular weekly lottery schemes due to its attractive prize structure and transparent government-regulated system. Every week, lakhs of tickets are sold across the state as hopeful participants try their luck for the top jackpot prize.

As per the announced prize structure, the first prize winner will receive Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third prize categories also carry substantial rewards. Several consolation and lower-tier prizes will additionally be distributed among ticket holders.

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Lottery enthusiasts are expected to closely track the live announcement once the results are officially declared. The winning numbers will be published series-wise after the draw process is completed by lottery authorities.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-625 Prize Details

Prize Category Prize Amount 1st Prize Rs 80 lakh 2nd Prize Rs 10 lakh 3rd Prize Rs 1 lakh Consolation Prize Rs 8,000

Participants are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers with the officially published result list after the announcement. Winners must ensure their lottery tickets remain undamaged and should follow the prescribed claim procedures issued by the Kerala State Lottery Department.

Officials have also reminded participants that prize amounts above the taxable limit will be subject to applicable deductions as per government rules. Winners are encouraged to claim rewards only through authorised Kerala lottery offices and approved centres.

The Kerala lottery system continues to enjoy strong public participation due to its regular weekly draws, transparent selection process and large prize pools. Detailed winning numbers, including district-wise and series-wise results, will be released shortly after the official draw concludes today.

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