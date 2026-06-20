The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results for the Karunya KR-758 draw of June 20. The top prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded to ticket number KM 142351, with second and third prizes of Rs 25 lakh and Rs 10 lakh also declared.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has officially announced the results of the much-awaited Karunya KR-758 lottery draw conducted on June 20. Thousands of participants across the state eagerly awaited the outcome of the weekly draw, which offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore along with several other lucrative rewards.

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The Karunya lottery is among Kerala's most popular weekly lottery schemes and continues to attract large numbers of participants hoping to win life-changing prize money. The draw was held under the supervision of lottery officials, and the winning numbers were released through official channels following the completion of the process.

According to the published results, the first-prize-winning ticket for the Rs 1 crore jackpot is KM 142351. The second prize of Rs 25 lakh was awarded to KB 641151, while the third prize of Rs 10 lakh went to KE 941806. Multiple winners were also selected across lower prize categories, including consolation prizes and several tier-based rewards.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya KR-758 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-758 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore

KM 142351

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000

All other series ending with 142351.

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh

KB 641151

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh

KE 941806

4th Prize – Rs 5000

0059, 0436, 0662, 0853, 1417, 2149, 3327, 5299, 5336, 5726, 6019, 6914, 7654, 7764, 7843, 7959, 8620, 8866, 8934.

5th Prize – Rs 2000

0031, 1383, 3343, 4051, 8581, 8829

6th Prize – Rs 1000

0219, 0571, 1358, 2141, 2595, 3333, 3388, 3469, 3701, 3991, 4180, 4186, 5381, 5430, 5836, 5963, 6860, 6995, 7724, 7942, 8798, 8867, 8898, 9097, 9271

7th Prize – Rs 500

0055, 0125, 0454, 0549, 0939, 1202, 1342, 1399, 1425, 1698, 1740, 1928, 1983, 1994, 2133, 2528, 2570, 2592, 2890, 2894, 2991, 3054, 3080, 3126, 3157, 3274, 3539, 3968, 3986, 4201, 4407, 4612, 5021, 5078, 5117, 5281, 5555, 5599, 5650, 5961, 6073, 6188, 6291, 6330, 6464, 6642, 6666, 6760, 6824, 7011, 7192, 7404, 7411, 7450, 7541, 7557, 7589, 7593, 7632, 7799, 7854, 7906, 7915, 8115, 8577, 8595, 8705, 9104, 9328, 9661, 9712, 9803, 9884, 9956, 9988, 9996.

8th Prize - Rs 200

TBA

9th Prize – Rs 100

TBA

The Karunya lottery remains a key component of Kerala's state-run lottery system, which has gained a reputation for transparency and regular prize distribution. Participants are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers against the officially published result list before initiating the prize claim process.

Lottery officials have reminded winners to preserve their original tickets, as damaged or altered tickets may face complications during verification. Prize winners must submit the original ticket along with valid identity proof and other required documents while claiming their rewards. Claims must be filed within the stipulated period prescribed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The announcement has generated excitement among ticket holders across Kerala, with many rushing to check whether they hold one of the winning numbers. As always, participants are encouraged to rely only on official lottery publications and authorized result sources for verification.

With the KR-758 draw now concluded, attention is expected to shift to the next Kerala lottery draw, where hopeful participants will once again try their luck for another chance at the coveted Rs 1 crore jackpot.

Also Read: Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-57 Lottery Result Today: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here