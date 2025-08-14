Kerala Karunya Plus KN-585 lottery draw took place on August 14 at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 200. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Thiruvananthapuram: Karunya Plus Lottery Result KN-585 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Karunya Plus KN-585 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Karunya Plus KN-585 on August 14:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

PJ 583002

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

PA 583002

PB 583002

PC 583002

PD 583002

PE 583002

PF 583002

PG 583002

PH 583002

PK 583002

PL 583002

PM 583002

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

PJ 658627

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

PC 879180

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0103 0251 0411 0522 0650 0824 1944 2497 3222 3580 4284 4292 5630 5894 6176 6576 6736 7270 7363 8411

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

3400 4378 5351 6993 7418 8464

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0139 0368 0450 0750 1219 1519 2105 4562 5137 5301 5325 5734 6009 6093 6540 6699 6857 6873 7088 7215 7608 7783 7895 8304 8448 8596 8697 8903 9294 9928

7th Prize: Rs 500

0266 0366 0443 0486 0693 0967 0980 1012 1080 1436 1876 1919 1930 1942 2091 2236 2414 2535 2628 2727 2736 2788 2851 2958 3300 3422 3486 3558 3567 3603 3634 3816 4066 4117 4118 4504 4522 4689 4813 5049 5256 5331 5427 5717 5786 5873 6155 6379 6382 6498 6583 6627 7054 7096 7199 7220 7400 7754 8011 8128 8272 8443 8498 8586 8752 8894 8957 8962 8969 9043 9097 9145 9173 9459 9684 9692

8th Prize: Rs 200

0080 0214 0323 0359 0478 0540 0575 0577 0721 0858 0934 1134 1163 1213 1254 1305 1607 1647 1733 1875 2061 2071 2072 2109 2231 2582 2641 2819 2880 3324 3490 3543 3557 3929 3993 4000 4373 4391 4502 4599 4604 4619 4685 4901 4970 5006 5098 5318 5333 5565 5880 5893 5971 5985 5986 6084 6119 6139 6500 6598 6740 6805 6845 6925 6945 7460 7492 7528 7539 7643 7653 7801 7945 8093 8172 8517 8529 8640 8680 8780 8999 9038 9652 9792

9th Prize: Rs 200

0003 0004 0027 0084 0174 0181 0346 0381 0498 0519 0550 0561 0705 0706 0738 0839 0841 0989 1019 1065 1130 1154 1438 1533 1580 1601 1707 1873 2004 2162 2320 2333 2349 2384 2509 2529 2585 2712 2758 2909 2944 3065 3106 3119 3257 3299 3309 3319 3553 3555 3613 3675 3709 3790 3841 3844 3983 3999 4067 4133 4283 4291 4323 4384 4388 4397 4412 4425 4463 4473 4499 4626 4700 4741 4752 4817 4890 4906 5034 5064 5090 5113 5159 5214 5255 5288 5429 5528 5629 5677 5688 5787 5789 5806 5816 5822 5830 5870 5976 6001 6027 6039 6040 6055 6089 6144 6151 6209 6293 6505 6625 6773 6826 7058 7076 7167 7227 7290 7300 7334 7340 7352 7369 7462 7538 7547 7586 7734 7800 7863 7980 8084 8137 8170 8217 8325 8334 8543 8544 8553 8670 8855 9024 9053 9270 9313 9332 9470 9537 9590 9660 9669 9706 9714 9828 9890

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.