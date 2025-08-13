The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Dhanalekshmi (DL) lottery, with the DL-13 draw held at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 100. A Rs 5,000 consolation prize is also offered.

Kerala Lottery Results Dhanalekshmi DL-13: Dhanalekshmi is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-13 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Dhanalekshmi lottery is "DL." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results of Dhanalekshmi DL-13:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

DA 807900

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

DB 807900

DC 807900

DD 807900

DE 807900

DF 807900

DG 807900

DH 807900

DJ 807900

DK 807900

DL 807900

DM 807900

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

DL 144187

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

DG 229599

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

6932 1383 6472 0572 5131 8239 1937 9762 3759 2514 6751 8022 9799 8054 7947 3484 5649 6453…

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

2790 3632 7343 9338 9901 9995

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0340 0499 0714 1004 1251 1788 1992 2029 2093 2424 2566 2636 2675 3095 3427 3875 4505 4622 4699 4814 4862 6132 6246 6889 7080 7649 7772 8681 8758 9723

7th Prize: Rs 500

0007 0020 0041 0112 0460 0505 0749 0754 0835 0909 1375 1397 1476 1549 1584 1703 1866 2038 2248 2393 2755 2941 2963 3018 3157 3188 3229 3255 3317 3594 3707 3815 3832 3937 4179 4381 4624 4897 4905 5123 5500 5561 5844 6042 6089 6313 6326 6701 6740 6793 6795 6853 7011 7177 7354 7552 7599 7699 7767 7824 7980 8118 8176 8220 8480 8573 8655 9080 9142 9143 9203 9205 9256 9522 9743 9796

8th Prize: Rs 200

0206 0306 0330 0419 0603 0707 0729 0883 1095 1124 1273 1274 1387 1723 1812 1873 2060 2103 2137 2163 2287 2463 2526 3021 3087 3092 3101 3133 3141 3281 3410 3483 3670 3688 3764 4048 4084 4105 4131 4591 4634 4695 4770 4813 4928 4934 4968 5034 5048 5179 5275 5376 5646 5664 5791 5955 6057 6210 6250 6479 6566 6738 6830 6855 6899 6954 7373 7535 7548 7607 7752 7876 7924 8056 8128 8139 8142 8316 8324 8418 8426 8479 8490 8544 8621 8724 8730 9088 9178 9310 9315 9365 9398 9737 9787 9801

9th Prize: Rs 100

9383 4005 4510 2999 3988 3608 6838 3720 0292 9163 5838 1238 6137 1473 8303 0085 5212 5082 6538 2172 6869 9234 4703 1205 7066 1754 3123 8317 8711 1984 1583 1187 7843 9089 9984 0317 0583 8363 5713 3251 3410 7309 7718 3100 2031 9576 4873 5388 9686 6875 6268 6544 1113…

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.