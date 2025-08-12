Winners have 30 days to claim prizes. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The SS code represents the Sthree Sakthi lottery. Draws occur daily at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-480 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-480 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Sthree Sakthi lottery is "SS." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-480 on August 12:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

SM 351367

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

SA 351367

SB 351367

SC 351367

SD 351367

SE 351367

SF 351367

SG 351367

SH 351367

SJ 351367

SK 351367

SL 351367

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

SG 842859

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

SM 853549

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0146 0391 0430 0508 0823 2426 2428 2517 4236 4809 5976 6067 6096 6252 6505 7977 8200 8594 8665 9932

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

4875 5498 6699 6770 7293 7673

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0317 1278 1459 1507 1658 2099 2414 3099 3176 3576 3853 4024 4147 4330 4747 5450 5933 6144 6845 7072 7534 7726 7829 8067 8927 9223 9298 9356 9737 9775

7th Prize: Rs 500

0082 0184 0417 0467 0479 0624 0676 0812 0842 0941 1485 1568 1690 1928 1976 2023 2111 2247 2344 2380 2383 2599 2654 2689 2807 2810 3074 3436 3454 3815 3844 4089 4225 4291 4313 4422 4653 4736 4830 4840 4920 5026 5055 5100 5414 5603 5712 6152 6215 6424 6593 6597 6620 7074 7127 7285 7469 7504 7667 7843 8062 8140 8240 8441 8569 8683 8808 8870 9203 9221 9405 9439 9636 9777 9946 9956

8th Prize: Rs 200

0023 0167 0207 0244 0274 0325 0333 0368 0429 0455 0476 0496 0583 0936 1066 1080 1151 1467 1650 1733 1841 1857 2036 2044 2069 2140 2271 2369 2475 2619 2863 2951 3234 3298 3497 3693 3697 4038 4052 4192 4274 4355 4489 4554 4814 4836 4887 4911 4959 5023 5089 5160 5325 5353 5374 5720 5809 5823 5856 5929 6202 6264 6565 6623 6696 6863 7022 7158 7241 7243 7308 7372 7880 7937 8070 8076 8262 8513 8572 8709 8727 8777 8824 9016 9035 9122 9157 9565 9668 9694

9th Prize: Rs 100

0062 0129 0299 0316 0412 0505 0598 0637 0804 0919 0976 1001 1087 1279 1323 1365 1395 1581 1582 1588 1625 1716 1770 1797 1827 1921 2012 2045 2088 2159 2169 2230 2250 2251 2410 2683 2691 2917 2925 2938 3044 3106 3139 3141 3246 3248 3260 3310 3428 3433 3459 3467 3702 3737 3927 3960 3993 4136 4139 4194 4217 4221 4404 4482 4501 4513 4538 4709 4740 4898 5005 5090 5103 5198 5314 5335 5404 5434 5752 5768 5784 5868 5949 5988 6023 6042 6045 6284 6388 6413 6669 6691 6782 6808 6812 6828 6837 6852 6916 6936 6956 6989 7030 7052 7067 7099 7250 7411 7413 7424 7527 7561 7594 7636 7669 7670 7700 7813 7820 7833 7900 7915 7956 8016 8021 8254 8425 8533 8586 8599 8660 8675 8733 8838 8842 8945 9011 9084 9097 9315 9378 9394 9580 9632 9655 9696 9803 9859 9928 9989

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.