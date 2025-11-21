Documents written in his own handwriting have become a trap for former Devaswom President A. Padmakumar. The SIT found that Padmakumar was the first to propose to the Devaswom Board the instruction to hand over the gold sheets to Unni Krishnan Potty.

Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A. Padmakumar was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case, highlighting his central role in the controversy. The SIT found documents in Padmakumar’s own handwriting revealing his early involvement, including a proposal to hand over gold-plated copper sheets from the temple’s dwarapalaka idols and door frames to Unni Krishnan Potty, the prime accused. Correspondence showed that when the board suggested the application for this transfer come from a lower level, the communications began from temple official Murari, but instructions favorable to Potty were ultimately traced back to Padmakumar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Further, the SIT discovered that Padmakumar altered official board minutes without informing other members, evidencing attempts to manipulate records. During interrogation, he reportedly said, “I was sure you would come,” indicating anticipation of the investigation.

Questioned for several hours

Padmakumar was questioned for several hours at the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram before being arrested around 3:30 PM. He was produced before the Kollam Vigilance Court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The decision to arrest was taken cautiously, considering the political fallout, as Padmakumar is a senior CPM leader and former MLA from Konni, with the arrest occurring ahead of local elections.

Evidence seized from the Devaswom Board headquarters and the statements of board officials and arrested co-accused, including former TDB president N. Vasu and temple staff, portrayed Padmakumar in a key conspiratorial role. The SIT is investigating financial transactions and close ties between Padmakumar and Unnikrishnan Potty. Allegations include Padmakumar’s directive to record the valuable gold sheets as simple copper plates in official documentation to cover up the theft.

With six arrests in total, including former officials and middlemen, the SIT is continuing scientific analysis of the gold plating quality and the extent of missing gold. The case has caused significant political turmoil, with opposition parties targeting the ruling Left Front, and the CPM preparing to counter the fallout.